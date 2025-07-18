2025-08-09 Saturday

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.18)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/18 Update: $fumble/$lore The most read posts on source X, official dissemination of
FUMBLE
FUMBLE$0.003513-6.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366+4.99%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001819+5.02%
MEMES
MEMES$0.000098+11.41%
Whats your lore
LORE$0.000761+6.28%
PANews2025/07/18 10:25
Ondo Finance introduces its Treasury tokenized product USDY to the Sei Network

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sei's official announcement, Ondo Finance will soon launch its flagship product USDY Treasury bond tokenized product assets on the Sei blockchain. USDY
SEI
SEI$0.333+7.87%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1978+8.86%
Ondo
ONDO$1.04823+3.03%
SOON
SOON$0.3075+61.67%
PANews2025/07/18 10:11
Compound Finance founder Robert Leshner acquires controlling stake in LQR House for approximately $2.03 million, plans to promote strategic transformation of the company

PANews reported on July 18 that Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance, recently announced that he had acquired approximately 56.9% of the shares of LQR House Inc. with approximately
Laqira Protocol
LQR$0.10145+5.94%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0307-6.21%
PANews2025/07/18 10:01
Trump makes a big move, $9 trillion in pension funds are about to enter the crypto market?

Overnight, the Financial Times broke the news: US President Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing retirement plans such as 401(k) to invest in "alternative assets" such as
Sidekick
K$4.959+13.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.627+4.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1441+3.81%
Sign
SIGN$0.07339-2.97%
PANews2025/07/18 10:00
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF attracted $560 million in a single day

PANews reported on July 18 that according to AggrNews, BlackRock 's Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of up to US$ 560 million in a single day.
LayerNet
NET$0.00010171+5.32%
PANews2025/07/18 09:44
China Industrial Internet Research Institute holds a seminar on stablecoins and industrial digital assets

PANews reported on July 18 that the China Industrial Internet Research Institute recently held a "Stablecoin and Industrial Digital Assets Seminar" to discuss core topics such as stablecoin policy supervision,
Core DAO
CORE$0.5289+1.69%
PANews2025/07/18 09:25
Thumzup board approves holding up to $250 million in crypto

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, the board of directors of Thumzup Media Corporation (NASDAQ: TZUP) has approved the company to hold up to $250 million
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004936+0.38%
PANews2025/07/18 09:20
US SEC considers exemptions for cryptocurrency innovation

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins, chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that the SEC is considering establishing regulatory exemptions for
U
U$0.02475-14.50%
PANews2025/07/18 09:11
4 wallets are long on ETH and SOL with high leverage, with unrealized profits exceeding $25 million

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain , someone used 4 wallets on the Hyperliquid platform to go long on ETH and SOL with 25x and 20x leverage
Solana
SOL$181.81+3.38%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00045+50.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,192.96+7.54%
PANews2025/07/18 09:07
White House confirms President Trump supports tax exemption for small Bitcoin transactions

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Bitcoin Magazine , White House press secretary Carolyn Levitt said at a press conference that President Trump has clearly supported the establishment
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004281+3.10%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.627+4.17%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0307-6.21%
PANews2025/07/18 09:01

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days