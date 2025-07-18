MEXC Birjası
PANews released the "2025 Global Stablecoin Industry Development Report": US dollar stablecoins occupy 99% of the market, USDC is expected to surpass USDT in 2030
Author: Frank, PANews 2025 is a critical year in the development of stablecoins. In this year, stablecoins not only set new records in market size and trading activity, but also
PANews
2025/07/18 14:29
Numerai plans to buy back $1 million in NMR tokens
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block , the decentralized hedge fund Numerai announced that it would repurchase $ 1 million worth of its own token Numeraire
PANews
2025/07/18 14:28
Nasdaq-listed miner BTC Digital to swap Bitcoin for Ethereum in treasury overhaul
BTC Digital, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining firm listed on Nasdaq, has announced a complete overhaul of its treasury strategy by converting all current and future Bitcoin holdings into Ethereum. According to a recent announcement, the company views Ethereum not only…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 14:04
OpenAI confirms ChatGPT will be connected to Google Cloud services
PANews reported on July 18 that according to foreign media reports, OpenAI has confirmed that it will start running ChatGPT on Google Cloud Services. Previously, OpenAI has long relied on
PANews
2025/07/18 13:53
Media company Thumzup authorizes $250M crypto treasury across BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, DOGE, LTC & USDC
Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation has approved a new treasury strategy that will allow it to hold several cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet. The company announced on July 17 that its Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 13:53
ZachXBT: Long-term performance is the key to screening traders, and the income sources of most CT traders are questionable
PANews reported on July 18 that ZachXBT , a chain detective, posted on the X platform that he only pays attention to the ranking traders (such as HighstakesCapital ) who
PANews
2025/07/18 13:50
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert, at 13:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, with an amount of approximately US$54.992
PANews
2025/07/18 13:31
GENIUS Act heads to Trump’s desk: Here’s what will change
The stablecoin-regulating GENIUS Act is headed to Donald Trump’s desk, which is expected to shake up how stablecoins operate in the US and abroad.
PANews
2025/07/18 13:28
Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical (01931.HK) launches IVDD stablecoin and builds "IVDNewCo Exchange" ecosystem
PANews reported on July 18 that Huajian Medical (01931.HK) issued an announcement that the company is actively promoting a milestone strategic initiative, namely building a "NewCo + RWA + Web3
PANews
2025/07/18 13:13
100% self-funded, a grassroots team's second venture, can Project X replicate Hyperliquid's growth trajectory?
By Nicky, Foresight News As one of the most outstanding trading platforms in this cycle, Hyperliquid has a daily trading volume of over $15 billion, accounting for over 74% of
PANews
2025/07/18 13:00
