Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on July 18 that Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group announced that it will gradually increase its Bitcoin reserves and promote the development of its digital asset business
PANews 2025/07/18
6 days ago, the whale who shorted Ethereum added 3.58 million USDC, and the liquidation price was 4006.2 US dollars

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum whale address 0x8c58 started shorting ETH 6 days ago, and has accumulated losses of more than 10.7 million
PANews 2025/07/18
Canadian listed company Planet Ventures increases its Bitcoin holdings to 25.8 BTC

PANews reported on July 18 that Planet Ventures Inc., a Canadian listed company, purchased 3.02 BTC for 500,000 Canadian dollars, increasing its total holdings to 25.8 BTC, with an average
PANews 2025/07/18
Backpack launches FTX debt marketplace for claim holders

Backpack, the crypto exchange founded by former FTX insiders, has launched a new portal to help FTX creditors sell their debt claims directly to interested third-party buyers.  The announcement was made on July 18 via a post on Backpack’s Chinese…
Crypto.news 2025/07/18
Analysis: Technical indicators show that Bitcoin may enter a consolidation phase in the next 1 to 2 months

PANews reported on July 18 that Matrixport's latest report pointed out that Bitcoin has recently entered a new trading range driven by favorable US policies, fiscal and economic data, but
PANews 2025/07/18
a16z: Trustlessness does not mean responsibilitylessness. Web3 governance has entered the era of accountability

Article | a16z By Miles Jennings Compiled by Portal Labs Crypto foundations — nonprofit organizations that support the development of blockchain networks — were once a slick legal path to
PANews 2025/07/18
Ethereum reclaims $3,600 as total crypto market cap hits $4 trillion ATH

The crypto market is still climbing, and Ethereum is not relinquishing its spot as a top gainer. According to crypto.news data on July 18, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has pushed back into the $3,600 zone for the first time since dropping…
Crypto.news 2025/07/18
A whale has been long 8309.4 ETH in the past 5 hours

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Aunt Ai, the whale address 0xC60…89F3f has been long 8,309.4 ETH in the past 5 hours, worth about 29.92 million US dollars,
PANews 2025/07/18
41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion

PANews reported on July 18 that according to the option delivery data released by Adam@Greeks.live, 41,000 BTC options will expire today, with a Put Call Ratio of 0.78 , a
PANews 2025/07/18
Crypto Market Cap Nears $4 Trillion as Bitcoin and Altcoins Surge Following Key US Legislation

The total crypto market cap is rapidly approaching the $4 trillion mark, propelled by strong gains in Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, and other major cryptocurrencies. Key Takeaways: The total crypto market cap has surged past $4 trillion, driven by gains in Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP. The US House passed three key crypto bills, boosting investor confidence and fueling the market rally. Trump’s family’s extensive crypto holdings raise concerns over conflicts of interest. The surge follows the US House of Representatives passing three significant crypto-related bills just before the August recess. According to CoinMarketCap , the crypto market cap peaked around $3.8 trillion, while TradingView put the figure closer to $3.9 trillion, both surpassing the previous record of $3.73 trillion set in December. Crypto Market Cap Surpasses $4 Trillion Milestone Meanwhile, CoinGecko has already reported that the market cap has crossed the $4 trillion milestone. Bitcoin regained its footing above $120,000 on Thursday, experiencing modest daily gains. Ether surged 8%, topping $3,600 for the first time since January, marking a 40% increase over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, XRP experienced a dramatic spike of nearly 20%, reaching a year-to-date high of $3.64 early Friday. JUST IN: The total crypto market cap has hit a new ATH of $4T. pic.twitter.com/gE8hRFegwz — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 18, 2025 Reaching a $4 trillion market cap would place cryptocurrencies just behind Nvidia, the world’s largest publicly listed company, which recently surpassed the same valuation. The recent legislative momentum in the US has boosted investor confidence, sparking fresh enthusiasm for digital assets across the board. On Thursday, the US House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related bills, sending one directly to President Donald Trump and the other two to the Senate. These moves are part of the Trump administration’s broader effort to establish the US as the “crypto capital of the world” during what the president calls “crypto week .” The key bill heading to Trump, the GENIUS Act , introduces initial regulations and consumer protections for stablecoins, cryptocurrencies pegged to stable assets like the US dollar. It passed the House with bipartisan support and aims to balance innovation with safeguarding consumers in the evolving payments landscape. Another bill, which passed by a narrower margin, seeks to clarify how different types of digital assets are regulated, distinguishing commodities, overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, from securities, regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The legislation now moves to the Senate for further consideration. A third bill, passed narrowly, would prohibit the US from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), essentially banning government-backed digital cash. This bill also awaits Senate review. Trump Family’s Crypto Holdings Spark Conflict of Interest Concerns Trump’s family holds significant interests in crypto ventures, including World Liberty Financial, raising concerns over conflicts of interest and potential corruption. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
CryptoNews 2025/07/18

