US House passes all three key crypto bills, here’s what comes next
After days of uncertainty and political drama, ‘Crypto Week’ in the U.S. House ended with a clean sweep as lawmakers passed all major bills on the agenda. On July 18, 2025, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the trio landmark…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 17:00
Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV),
PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
Privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix completes $12 million seed round of financing
PANews reported on July 18 that according to CoinPost, the privacy financial protocol AI Cross Matrix (ACM) completed a US$12 million seed round of financing, with participation from Asva Capital,
PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments
PANews reported on July 18 that Alchemy Pay released the Alchemy Chain white paper, clarifying its technical architecture and strategic direction as a dedicated blockchain for stablecoin payments. Alchemy Chain
PANews
2025/07/18 16:55
US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC
In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once: 🚨BREAKING (I rarely use that term anymore, but this time I think it’s warranted 😁): All *three* crypto bills just passed the House and the GENIUS Act is now headed to @realDonaldTrump’s desk to become the first major piece […] Сообщение US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/18 16:44
Trump eyes executive order to open U.S. retirement savings market to crypto investments
Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order that would open the $9 trillion U.S. retirement savings market to alternative assets, including cryptocurrency, gold, and private equity. According to a July 17 Financial Times report, the order would instruct…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 16:43
AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN
PANews reported on July 18 that AI data collection company Sapien announced the establishment of the non-profit entity Sapien Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the development of the ecosystem
PANews
2025/07/18 16:42
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$57.7932 million
PANews reported on July 18 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/18 16:12
Data: Jump Trading is the most profitable address on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days, with a profit of $13.46 million
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Nansen data, the addresses with the highest profits on the Ethereum network in the past 7 days include Jump Trading (listed twice,
PANews
2025/07/18 16:07
Over 40 investors defrauded in $900K crypto scam run by ex-rugby player
The U.S. Department of Justice has sentenced a former rugby player to 30 months in prison for defrauding investors out of $900,000 in a crypto mining Ponzi scheme. Shane Donovan Moore, a 37-year-old semi-professional rugby player from Seattle, operated a…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 15:46
