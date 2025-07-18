MEXC Birjası
Australia launches first Bitcoin-backed home loan after Block Earner wins regulator fight
Australia has officially launched its first Bitcoin-backed home loan product, marking a major breakthrough in the integration of crypto with traditional real estate financing. Fintech firm Block Earner is behind the innovation, having won a long-running legal battle with the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 20:08
Why FTX ruling on China payouts matters: Global precedent at stake
A US bankruptcy court is set to decide whether to block creditor payouts to certain countries after receiving at least 40 objections from creditors in China, Saudi Arabia and more.
PANews
2025/07/18 20:06
dYdX acquires crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, marking its first external acquisition
PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX completed the acquisition of crypto social trading platform Pocket Protector, which was its first external acquisition.
PANews
2025/07/18 20:03
US SEC Chairman: Stablecoins fall under the purview of banking regulators
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, SEC Chairman Atkins said that the focus of the cryptocurrency working group is to develop clear regulatory rules, and stablecoins fall
PANews
2025/07/18 19:42
Ethereum's market value surpasses Costco and ranks 29th in global asset market value
PANews reported on July 18 that according to 8marketcap data, the market value of Ethereum reached 437.3 billion US dollars, surpassing the membership-based warehouse retail company Costco, and ranked 29th
PANews
2025/07/18 19:24
JD CoinChain Technology: JD Stablecoin has not been issued, and all trading platforms JD-HKD are counterfeit
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, recently, JD Coin Chain Technology has noticed that someone has issued a digital currency called JD-HKD on a mainstream trading
PANews
2025/07/18 19:11
Former rugby player sentenced for $900K crypto mining Ponzi
Former rugby player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to 2.5 years in US federal prison for running a $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme.
PANews
2025/07/18 19:10
Former football player sentenced to two and a half years in prison for $900,000 crypto mining Ponzi scheme
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph, former football player Shane Donovan Moore was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for operating a cryptocurrency mining
PANews
2025/07/18 19:09
Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 425.1 bitcoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings
PANews
2025/07/18 19:07
With the implementation of the GENIUS Act, how should we treat the stablecoin narrative with caution?
Written by: imToken Early this morning Beijing time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three encryption-related legislations, the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. Among
PANews
2025/07/18 19:00
