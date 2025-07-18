MEXC Birjası
Coinbase shares hit a new high since its 2021 IPO, now trading at $435.47
PANews reported on July 18 that according to market data, Coinbase's stock price hit a new high since its IPO in 2021, currently at US$435.47, up 6.02%.
PANews
2025/07/18 21:50
S&P 500 eyes new record high as Wall Street stays upbeat
Wall Street was upbeat at the open on Friday, July 18, with stocks looking to extend gains after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged to record highs in recent sessions. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20 points,…
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 21:47
On-chain equities and RWAs could 100x blockchain value, Nansen CEO says
RWAs and tokenized stocks will be the next 100x opportunities, says Nansen CEO.
Crypto.news
2025/07/18 21:43
Trump: An important agreement will be signed at the White House at 2:30 a.m. Beijing time tomorrow
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that he would sign an important agreement at the White House at 2:30 pm local time (2:30 am the
PANews
2025/07/18 21:39
USDC Treasury mints 500 million new USDC on Solana chain
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, in the past 10 minutes, USDC Treasury has just minted 500 million new USDC on the Solana chain in
PANews
2025/07/18 21:38
American Express CEO: The company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Zhitong Finance, the CEO of American Express said that the company is exploring opportunities in stablecoins.
PANews
2025/07/18 21:33
American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of American Express said that stablecoins are more like an investment tool and will not replace legal tender.
PANews
2025/07/18 21:27
Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months
PANews reported on July 18 that according to market news, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the platform will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH within the next
PANews
2025/07/18 21:26
BC.GAME destroyed 250 million BC, with a 24-hour increase of 75.8%
According to PANews on July 18, according to official news, BC.GAME announced that it had destroyed 250 million repurchased BC, with a destruction amount of 2.8 million US dollars. The
PANews
2025/07/18 21:18
Charles Schwab CEO: Continue to expand digital asset business, including spot trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Sina Finance, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the continued expansion of the digital asset business will include spot trading of
PANews
2025/07/18 21:16
