Bo Hines: Trump will sign the GENIUS Act into law today
PANews reported on July 18 that Bo Hines, executive director of President Trump’s Digital Asset Advisory Committee, said that this afternoon local time, Trump will sign the GENIUS Act into
TRUMP
$9.627
+4.24%
SIGN
$0.07336
-3.38%
ACT
$0.04248
+5.43%
PANews
2025/07/18 23:11
Swedish company BTC AB spent about $500,000 to purchase 4.5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 156
PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the Swedish company Bitcoin Treasury Capital (BTC AB) has purchased 4.5 bitcoins for approximately $500,000 (approximately 5 million Swedish
BTC
$117,267.2
+0.55%
AB
$0.008211
+0.15%
PANews
2025/07/18 23:04
A whale withdrew about 19,500 ETH from FalconX, and the cumulative withdrawal of more than 120,000 ETH in the past week
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0x9684 once again withdrew 19,550 ETH (worth US$70.7 million) from FalconX, and a total of 122,691 ETH
MORE
$0.10228
+2.33%
ETH
$4,194
+7.61%
PANews
2025/07/18 22:54
Aguila Trades, a giant whale, has closed its 20x BTC long position and opened a 15x ETH short position
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the giant whale Aguila Trades has closed its 20x leveraged BTC long position and opened a new 15x leveraged
BTC
$117,267.2
+0.55%
ETH
$4,194
+7.61%
PANews
2025/07/18 22:49
Today, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC, and 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 193,551 ETH
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 4,168 BTC (worth $492 million); iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 4,157
BTC
$117,267.2
+0.55%
ETH
$4,194
+7.61%
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
PANews
2025/07/18 22:42
Latest Ethereum ACDE meeting: decided to remove EIP 7907 from Fusaka upgrade
PANews reported on July 18 that the minutes of the 216th Ethereum Executive Core Developers Meeting (ACDE) summarized by Christine Kim showed that today developers decided to remove EIP 7907
CORE
$0.5289
+1.80%
PANews
2025/07/18 22:32
SEC Chair Atkins considers innovation exemption to boost tokenization
Crypto industry hails GENIUS Act as a win, while Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizes it for consumer protection gaps.
ACT
$0.04248
+5.43%
WIN
$0.00006203
+4.18%
PANews
2025/07/18 22:08
XRP, BTC Holders Turn to APT Miner for Stable Investing
BTC
$117,267.2
+0.55%
GET
$0.006788
+24.68%
MORE
$0.10228
+2.33%
XRP
$3.3264
-0.36%
SIGN
$0.07336
-3.38%
APT
$4.845
+3.74%
CryptoNews
2025/07/18 22:07
Bitcoin whale’s $9.6B transfer, GENIUS Act spark correction concerns
An OG Bitcoin whale’s $9.6 billion transfer and the stablecoin audit requirements imposed by the GENIUS Act are sparking correction concerns among some industry watchers.
OG
$10.735
+10.99%
ACT
$0.04248
+5.43%
SPARK
$0.015524
+333.75%
PANews
2025/07/18 21:57
UPTOP has officially signed a strategic merger framework agreement with NASDAQ-listed company BIYA
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, UpTop.meme, a liquidity protocol based on BNB Chain, announced that it has signed a strategic merger agreement with BIYA (NASDAQ:
BNB
$809.12
+2.93%
UPTOP
$0.009032
-1.60%
MEME
$0.001816
+4.97%
PANews
2025/07/18 21:55
