MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added
MAY
$0.05103
+0.90%
BANK
$0.0586
+3.51%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 19:16
Building the backbone: Asia’s race to realize RWA markets | Opinion
Asia’s diverse markets offer ideal sandboxes to run pilots, scale what works, and connect lessons learned across borders.
RWA
$0.005023
+1.22%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:07
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp
PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in
BANK
$0.0586
+3.51%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 19:01
Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming
By Simon Johnson Compiled by: Bitpush After passing a major piece of digital currency legislation (the GENIUS Act), and with more bills pending (the CLARITY Act has already passed the
MORE
$0.1022
+2.16%
MAJOR
$0.18238
+8.73%
ACT
$0.04214
+4.69%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 19:00
Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal
U.K. listed oil and gas company Union Jack Oil intends to with partner with a joint venture to deploy Bitcoin mining facilities at a West Newton gas field. Will it lead to a Bitcoin treasury? According to a press release,…
K
$0.265
-31.18%
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
BTC
$117,074.58
+0.39%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 18:46
Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.
PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing
VICE
$0.00895
--%
TOKEN
$0.01679
+5.20%
ANT
$0.00716
-77.47%
NOT
$0.002304
+5.83%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 18:11
Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative
K
$0.265
-31.18%
REAL
$0.05156
+0.78%
TRUMP
$9.604
+4.02%
SIGN
$0.07301
-4.16%
LIKE
$0.009681
+2.05%
ORDER
$0.1103
+1.19%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 18:08
Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to 36Kr, the "Real-World Asset Warranty (RWA) Industry Development Research Report - Industry Edition 2025" was released in Hong Kong today, systematically proposing
WHITE
$0.0004279
+4.06%
REAL
$0.05156
+0.78%
IDEA
$0.000067
-6.94%
RWA
$0.005023
+1.22%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 18:03
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $116,000 mark so far this week, reflecting a cautious tone among traders amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.
TRUMP
$9.604
+4.02%
BTC
$117,074.58
+0.39%
EFFECT
$0.00597
-2.48%
GO
$0.00045
+80.00%
FAR
$0.000191
+1.05%
Paylaşın
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 18:01
A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue
Original title: In Q2 Earnings, MSTR Surges, and Coinbase Stumbles. But What's Next? Moderator: Steven Ehrlich, Lead Writer, Unchained Guests: Lance Vitanza, Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/08/07 18:00
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year