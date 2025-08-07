2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end

The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added
PANews2025/08/07 19:16
Building the backbone: Asia’s race to realize RWA markets | Opinion

Building the backbone: Asia’s race to realize RWA markets | Opinion

Asia’s diverse markets offer ideal sandboxes to run pilots, scale what works, and connect lessons learned across borders.
Crypto.news2025/08/07 19:07
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp

Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp

PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in
PANews2025/08/07 19:01
Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming

Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming

By Simon Johnson Compiled by: Bitpush After passing a major piece of digital currency legislation (the GENIUS Act), and with more bills pending (the CLARITY Act has already passed the
PANews2025/08/07 19:00
Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal

Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal

U.K. listed oil and gas company Union Jack Oil intends to with partner with a joint venture to deploy Bitcoin mining facilities at a West Newton gas field. Will it lead to a Bitcoin treasury? According to a press release,…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 18:46
Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.

Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.

PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing
PANews2025/08/07 18:11
Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies

Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative
PANews2025/08/07 18:08
Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition

Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to 36Kr, the "Real-World Asset Warranty (RWA) Industry Development Research Report - Industry Edition 2025" was released in Hong Kong today, systematically proposing
PANews2025/08/07 18:03
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $116,000 mark so far this week, reflecting a cautious tone among traders amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.
Fxstreet2025/08/07 18:01
A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue

A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue

Original title: In Q2 Earnings, MSTR Surges, and Coinbase Stumbles. But What's Next? Moderator: Steven Ehrlich, Lead Writer, Unchained Guests: Lance Vitanza, Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at
PANews2025/08/07 18:00

