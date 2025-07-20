MEXC Birjası
A whale closed his ETH position an hour ago and made a profit of $1.7 million. In the past four days, all of his six ETH long transactions were profitable.
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd5ff closed his ETH long position an hour ago, locking in another $1.7 million in profits. In the past
PANews
2025/07/20 13:05
US Treasury Deputy Secretary: Demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, US Treasury Deputy Secretary Michael Faulkender said that the demand for stablecoins will reach trillions of dollars.
PANews
2025/07/20 12:16
Hacker who stole over $300 million from Coinbase users accumulated 649.62 ETH 9 hours ago
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker who stole more than 300 million US dollars from Coinbase users purchased another 649.62 ETH (2.31 million US
PANews
2025/07/20 11:46
Source: U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont urged Trump not to remove Fed Chairman Powell
PANews reported on July 20 that according to CCTV News, the reporter learned on the 19th that an informed source said that US Treasury Secretary Benson recently privately advised US
PANews
2025/07/20 10:35
Analysis: This week, some on-chain addresses hoarded 391,000 ETH, worth about $1.4 billion
PANews reported on July 20 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the price of ETH rose from $3,000 to $3,600 this week due to the massive net inflow
PANews
2025/07/20 10:07
The whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million US dollars of ETH bought 649.62 ETH again
PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who once used BTC to cross-chain to exchange 46.05 million USD of ETH" continued to increase his position
PANews
2025/07/20 10:00
US Congressman warns against GENIUS Act, calling it a CBDC Trojan Horse
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that the GENIUS Stablecoin Act opened a "backdoor" for the government to create a central
PANews
2025/07/20 09:18
Shanghai announced a cross-border illegal exchange case involving stablecoins, involving a total amount of 6.5 billion yuan
PANews reported on July 20 that the Shanghai Pudong New Area People's Court announced on July 16 a case of illegal exchange of virtual currency that was sentenced in March
PANews
2025/07/20 09:04
In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 29% month-on-month to US$159.6 million, and Pudgy Penguins transaction volume increased by 247.32%.
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 29% in the past week to $159.6 million. Market participation has
PANews
2025/07/20 08:53
A whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH in the past day, worth about $169 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH (US$169 million) through FalconX in the past day, with
PANews
2025/07/20 08:33
