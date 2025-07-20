MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: The U.S. dollar will soon be on the blockchain, and the GENIUS Act will consolidate the dollar's position as a global reserve currency for generations to come
PANews reported on July 20 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said in an article on the X platform that blockchain technology will power the next generation of payments, and the
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
ACT
$0.04245
+5.51%
SOON
$0.307
+60.98%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 17:10
AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago,
BTC
$117,225.5
+0.56%
ETH
$4,190.58
+7.60%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 17:07
Circle executive: The GENIUS Act prevents large tech companies and banks from dominating the stablecoin market
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Cointelegraph, Circle Chief Strategy Officer Dante Disparte said in the Unchained podcast that the GENIUS Act contains a little-known provision aimed at
DANTE
$0.02471
+1.10%
ACT
$0.04245
+5.51%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 16:35
Detailed explanation of the stability of the Fed chairman's position: It is not easy for Trump to replace Powell
Written by: Dong Jing Source: Wall Street Journal Although Trump has been criticizing Powell for not cutting interest rates and has expressed the possibility of replacing the Fed chairman, it
TRUMP
$9.624
+4.27%
NOT
$0.002314
+5.22%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 16:30
A whale in a certain band liquidated 5578 ETH, making a profit of about 228,000 US dollars
PANews reported on July 20 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the whale 0x54d cleared 5,578 ETH worth $20.21 million, with a purchase cost of $3,583 and an average selling price
ETH
$4,190.58
+7.60%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 15:43
World War III threatens Bitcoin mining infrastructure | Opinion
As geopolitical tensions rise, Bitcoin mining firms may need to consider contingency plans to maintain network stability.
MAY
$0.05098
+0.75%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 15:42
GENIUS Act blocks Big Tech, banks from dominating stablecoins: Circle exec
Circle’s Dante Disparte says the GENIUS Act ensures tech giants and banks can’t dominate the stablecoin market without facing strict structural and regulatory hurdles.
T
$0.01787
+3.89%
DANTE
$0.02471
+1.10%
ACT
$0.04245
+5.51%
GIANTS
$0.0003582
-1.43%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 15:38
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6243.18 BTC
According to PANews on July 20, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,243.18, with a total
BTC
$117,225.5
+0.56%
EL
$0.005171
+2.72%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 14:45
Charles Hoskinson says audit report ‘shaping up’ for August release
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson says he will read the full audit report over a livestream when it is released next month.
CHARLES
$0.0002545
+5.33%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 14:40
A whale hoarded another 5,599 ETH through Galaxy Digital, and accumulated a total of 11,147 ETH in the past day
PANews reported on July 20 that according to The Data Nerd, 4 hours ago, the new whale 0x3dF accumulated another 5,599 ETH (about 20.08 million US dollars) through Galaxy Digital.
ETH
$4,190.58
+7.60%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 13:08
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days