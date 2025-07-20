2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
As Ethereum’s gas limit increases, Vitalik emphasizes “safe” scaling

As Ethereum’s gas limit increases, Vitalik emphasizes “safe” scaling

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the validators representing nearly half of the Ethereum staked support "raising the gas limit". Under this impetus, the gas limit
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4709+3.65%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1848-18.44%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/21 07:37
Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?

Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?

Author: thedefireport Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Stablecoins — long considered by cryptocurrency insiders as the backbone of on-chain finance — are on the verge of receiving legal recognition from U.S.
U
U$0.02475-14.50%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/21 07:30
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.275+3.07%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1848-18.44%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/21 07:15
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January

PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
NFT
NFT$0.0000004756+0.23%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1848-18.44%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders

Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders

Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001485+3.91%
XRP
XRP$3.3278-0.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
Pi Network
PI$0.40108+9.82%
Kaito
KAITO$1.2506+7.45%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04248+5.59%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0586+3.73%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto

Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04371+0.04%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.010258+14.78%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6483+3.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,189.01+7.56%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows

A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
RealLink
REAL$0.05166+1.01%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02677+7.63%
OrdinalsBot
TRIO$0.2119+4.59%
Zora
ZORA$0.090883+9.27%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.014727+311.82%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week

The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004279+3.00%
Solana
SOL$181.79+3.62%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00045+50.00%
Ethereum
ETH$4,189.01+7.56%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/20 23:38

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days