MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
As Ethereum’s gas limit increases, Vitalik emphasizes “safe” scaling
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the validators representing nearly half of the Ethereum staked support "raising the gas limit". Under this impetus, the gas limit
SAFE
$0.4709
+3.65%
BLOCK
$0.1848
-18.44%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 07:37
Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?
Author: thedefireport Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Stablecoins — long considered by cryptocurrency insiders as the backbone of on-chain finance — are on the verge of receiving legal recognition from U.S.
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 07:30
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
INDEX
$1.275
+3.07%
BLOCK
$0.1848
-18.44%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 07:15
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
NFT
$0.0000004756
+0.23%
BLOCK
$0.1848
-18.44%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders
Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
ALTCOIN
$0.001485
+3.91%
XRP
$3.3278
-0.30%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
PI
$0.40108
+9.82%
KAITO
$1.2506
+7.45%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
ACT
$0.04248
+5.59%
BANK
$0.0586
+3.73%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto
Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
PLAY
$0.04371
+0.04%
MEMECOIN
$0.010258
+14.78%
LAYER
$0.6483
+3.74%
ETH
$4,189.01
+7.56%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows
A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
REAL
$0.05166
+1.01%
GAINS
$0.02677
+7.63%
TRIO
$0.2119
+4.59%
ZORA
$0.090883
+9.27%
SPARK
$0.014727
+311.82%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 00:15
The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the
WHITE
$0.0004279
+3.00%
SOL
$181.79
+3.62%
GO
$0.00045
+50.00%
ETH
$4,189.01
+7.56%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/20 23:38
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days