MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State,
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 09:31
From the PayPal mafia to an investment empire: The history of Founders Fund
Podcast source: Mario Gabriele, The Generalist Podcast Air Date: July 8, 2025 Compiled and edited by Lenaxin and ChainCatcher summary: TL&DR The root of success lies in seeking difference Founders
ROOT
$0.003733
+2.78%
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 09:30
IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment
PANews reported on July 21 that IOST announced the establishment of the I Foundation, which will focus on investing in promising RWA projects in the L1 and BNB Chain ecosystems.
BNB
$808.8
+2.89%
IOST
$0.003866
+3.98%
L1
$0.00638
-1.39%
RWA
$0.005026
+0.35%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 09:28
CITIC Securities: The US Stablecoin Act has been implemented, and relaxed regulation is conducive to market expansion
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, CITIC Securities Research Report stated that on July 17, Eastern Time, the U.S. Congress passed the GENIUS Act, marking the
U
$0.02475
-14.50%
ACT
$0.04248
+5.59%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 08:51
Ethereum launches The Torch NFT to commemorate its 10th anniversary, and will be open to everyone on July 30
PANews reported on July 21 that the official X account of Ethereum announced the launch of "The Torch" NFT to pay tribute to those who shaped the development of Ethereum
NFT
$0.0000004756
+0.23%
OPEN
$0.0000001117
+9.08%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 08:32
James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH and PEPE, realizing a profit of $538,500
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage), realizing a profit
WYNN
$0.0003001
-4.12%
PEPE
$0.00001233
+10.98%
ETH
$4,189.01
+7.56%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 08:25
Weilai’s statement: “Manipulating black public relations” and “hiring cybercrime” are pure slander, and the screenshots of the so-called “virtual currency transaction” report are forged
PANews reported on July 21 that NIO's legal department issued a solemn statement on July 19 regarding malicious online rumors: "Recently, some online accounts have maliciously released false information against
BLACK
$0.6332
-23.35%
VIRTUAL
$1.4219
+5.83%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 08:16
A whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long on SOL 7 times
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a SOL long position with 7x leverage. The whale
SOL
$181.79
+3.62%
USDC
$0.9998
+0.01%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 08:06
China Service Trade Association: Postponement of the Advanced Training Course on "Stablecoin and Innovation and Development of Cross-border E-commerce"
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 20, the China Service Trade Association issued a notice that due to the preparations for the conference, the
CROSS
$0.30674
+2.65%
TRADE
$0.13777
-3.06%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 07:54
Bitcoin Core developers fix 5-year-old disk fill vulnerability
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Protos, the Bitcoin Core development team this month fixed a disk filling vulnerability that has plagued full node operators for five years.
NODE
$0.08502
+2.85%
CORE
$0.5285
+1.88%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 07:48
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days