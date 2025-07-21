2025-08-09 Saturday

Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing to adopt invite-only approach: report

The regulatory watchdog in charge of the framework will employ a thorough, exclusive vetting process for potential issuers. According to local reports on July 20, the incoming stablecoin licensing regime under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will not be…
Notcoin
NOT$0.002313+5.23%
Crypto.news 2025/07/21 15:32
PEPE vs. DOGE vs. Pepeto: Which crypto is set to have a better bull run?

Dogecoin surges while Pepeto rises with a mission, two memecoins driving 2025’s biggest crypto buzz. #sponsored
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00408-1.89%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2371+6.17%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001232+10.79%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.008808+0.67%
Crypto.news 2025/07/21 15:16
zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity

Lightec’s zkBTC bridge goes live on mainnet, marking a new phase for Bitcoin as it enters the cross-chain liquidity era. The zkBTC Bridge has officially launched on mainnet, marking a major milestone for the Lightec team after more than two…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10234+2.34%
CROSS
CROSS$0.30674+2.87%
Major
MAJOR$0.18183+8.49%
ERA
ERA$1.0421+6.64%
Crypto.news 2025/07/21 15:08
UK weighs £5 billion Bitcoin sell-off to help plug budget gap

The UK government is reportedly considering plans to sell off over £5 billion worth of seized Bitcoin in a move that could potentially help address a growing budget deficit. A recent report from The Telegraph disclosed that the Home Office…
Movement
MOVE$0.1438+3.60%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00006055-1.59%
Crypto.news 2025/07/21 15:05
Pump.fun’s Alon reacts to news about an alleged PUMP airdrop on July 24

Pump.fun co-founder, Alon Cohen, comments below a post by crypto KOL Downsin Jerome that claims there will be an alleged airdrop for Solana wallet holders on July 24. In a recent post, crypto influencer Downsin Jerome claimed that the meme…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009045+0.33%
alon
ALON$0.005527-2.62%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003368+0.35%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001816+4.91%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02992+3.56%
Crypto.news 2025/07/21 15:03
Analysis: Ethereum rises strongly due to Asian buying, institutional allocation and DeFi recovery

Analysis: Ethereum rises strongly due to Asian buying, institutional allocation and DeFi recovery

PANews reported on July 21 that Matrixport said in today's chart that the recent altcoin market has been driven by the Asian market, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) performing
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.001485+3.70%
XRP
XRP$3.3284-0.30%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002005-0.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,187.89+7.48%
PANews 2025/07/21 14:57
Swedish listed company H100 Group plans to raise about $1.5 million to buy more Bitcoin

PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that its board of directors decided today to issue up to 1,523,089 new
Moonveil
MORE$0.10234+2.34%
PANews 2025/07/21 14:52
Ethereum's market value surpasses Vanguard Group and rises to 28th place in global asset market value ranking

PANews reported on July 21 that 8marketcap data showed that Ethereum's market value surpassed the asset management company Vanguard Group and rose to the 28th place in the global asset
Oasis
ROSE$0.02901+4.80%
PANews 2025/07/21 14:38
US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the American Bankers Association, together with several banks and credit union groups, wrote to the Office of the Comptroller of the
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000493+0.22%
PANews 2025/07/21 14:31
NFT Market Cap Jumps 21% to $6.3B Overnight — What’s Going On?

NFT Market Cap Jumps 21% to $6.3B Overnight — What’s Going On?

The NFT market roared to life on Monday, jumping more than 20% in a single day, with total market cap rising from $5.1b to $6.3b . After months of stagnation, renewed interest in Ethereum-based collections appears to be driving the sudden revival. A major catalyst came in the form of a high-profile CryptoPunk sweep. According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, a newly created wallet, 0x1bb3, spent 2,082 ETH, or about $5.87m, to purchase 45 CryptoPunk NFTs within hours. The transaction lit up OpenSea, where the wallet now holds assets valued at over 1,700 ETH, or roughly $6.5m. A whale created a new wallet(0x1bb3) and spent 2,082 $ETH ($5.87M) to buy 45 CryptoPunk NFTs 4 hours ago. https://t.co/mVu8wrKhT7 pic.twitter.com/pfH4j5lYKI — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 21, 2025 CryptoPunks Dominate as Blue-Chip NFTs Spark Market Revival CryptoPunks led the rally, with floor prices climbing 14% from the previous day to $175,320. This surge pushed the project to the top of the 24-hour sales leaderboard, clocking in over $14.7m in volume, according to CryptoSlam. That marked a staggering 11,143% increase in daily sales. Other Ethereum collections followed suit. Moonbirds recorded a 31.1% gain, while Pudgy Penguins rose 2.7%. Bored Ape Yacht Club saw a 6.9% increase, and niche collections like Infynex Patron gained 9.4%. The broader uptick signals a shift in sentiment as investors appear to be rotating capital back into high-value NFT assets. The NFT market cap just pumped 17% in a day from $5.1B to $6.0B. Which NFTs are you holding? pic.twitter.com/yIauTicwpy — CoinGecko (@coingecko) July 21, 2025 Iconic Collections and ETH Dominance Hint at Broader Recovery Ethereum retained its dominance by a wide margin, notching $32m in NFT sales over 24 hours, a 339% spike. Solana, Bitcoin and BNB Chain trailed, each generating between $1.3m and $2.1m in sales, data from CryptoSlam showed. The rise in activity coincides with a sharp increase in wallet activity and a visible uptick in both buyer and seller participation. Ethereum alone saw over 5,400 buyers and 6,000 sellers across NFT marketplaces within the same period. While it remains unclear whether this momentum will sustain, the sharp uptick shows how quickly sentiment can shift in the NFT space. The market had been mired in sluggishness for months, with volumes declining and floor prices softening across major collections. Not all platforms or blockchains experienced the recovery to the same extent. While Ethereum-based collections surged, others like Immutable and Polygon recorded smaller gains or minor dips, showing Ethereum’s ongoing lead in high-value NFT transactions. CryptoPunks’ leading role in the recent surge shows the enduring appeal of iconic collections with cultural significance, particularly when major investors join the action. This rapid influx of funds and interest might indicate the onset of a wider market recovery. Still, experienced analysts warn that the NFT market remains unpredictable and closely tied to overall cryptocurrency trends.
Threshold
T$0.01787+3.83%
Binance Coin
BNB$808.88+2.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10234+2.34%
Capverse
CAP$0.0667-1.53%
FORM
FORM$4.0182+2.18%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004756+0.27%
CryptoNews 2025/07/21 14:26

