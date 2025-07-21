MEXC Birjası
Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc. set to join the S&P 500 this week
Block Inc., co-founded by Jack Dorsey, is set to join the S&P 500 this week, making it the second crypto-focused company added to the index. On Friday, the fintech company confirmed that it will be added to the benchmark equity…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 16:22
The Blockchain Group adds 22 Bitcoin to its holdings, reports 1,373% YTD BTC yield
The Blockchain Group recently purchased 22 Bitcoin following a series of recent shares-related capital increases, raising its total holdings to nearly 2,000 BTC. According to a recent notice, Europe’s first BTC Treasury company announced that it has completed a capital…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 16:21
CoinShares: Digital asset weekly inflows hit a record high of $4.39 billion, with Ethereum attracting $2.12 billion in inflows
PANews reported on July 21 that according to CoinShares statistics, digital asset investment products had a record inflow of US$4.39 billion last week. The cumulative inflow this year has reached
PANews
2025/07/21 16:18
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$55.7922 million
PANews reported on July 21 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews
2025/07/21 16:14
Thailand SEC proposes relaxing rules for testing crypto ICO investors
PANews reported on July 21 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) proposed to relax the knowledge testing requirements for retail crypto investors, allowing investors who have passed
PANews
2025/07/21 16:03
Solana's market value surpasses Vanguard Group, and its global asset market value ranking rises to 214th
PANews reported on July 21 that according to 8marketcap data, Solana (SOL)'s market value exceeded US$102.63 billion, surpassing The Vanguard Group and ranking 214th in global asset market value.
PANews
2025/07/21 15:56
Indian listed company Jetking approves private placement of 460,000 shares to expand Bitcoin operations
PANews reported on July 21 that the board of directors of Indian listed company Jetking has approved a private placement of additional shares to further expand Bitcoin reserve operations. The
PANews
2025/07/21 15:48
A user lost $1.23 million in NFTs due to phishing transactions
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Scam Sniffer monitoring, a user lost $1.23 million worth of Uniswap V3 Position NFTs by signing a phishing transaction. Subsequently, these NFTs
PANews
2025/07/21 15:37
A smart fund shorted altcoins and suffered a floating loss of more than $12.48 million, of which XRP lost as much as $9 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Aunt Ai's analysis, a smart fund that used $2.82 million to leverage 14.81 million USDDe earnings recently suffered a floating loss due
PANews
2025/07/21 15:35
A whale deposited $5 million in HyperLiquid and opened multiple leveraged short positions including DOGE and FARTCOIN
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $5 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened multiple leveraged short positions, including SOL (20x
PANews
2025/07/21 15:33
