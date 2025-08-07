MEXC Birjası
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million
PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
AMERICA
$0.000277
-14.63%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:01
Let’s talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange’s “growth black box” onto the blockchain?
Candy@TEDAO｜Author Introduction | Can the “business ledgers” behind transactions also be made public? In the DeFi world, every transaction is recorded on an immutable public ledger, accessible to anyone. We're
ANYONE
$0.66
+7.42%
MOVE
$0.1434
+3.23%
BLACK
$0.6349
-23.14%
DEFI
$0.002004
-1.03%
TALK
$0.069
+11.65%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:00
HashiCorp Vault exposed multiple zero-day vulnerabilities involving authentication and remote code execution
PANews reported on August 7th that HashiCorp Vault, a wallet and key management tool widely used in the cryptocurrency industry, has recently been exposed to multiple zero-day vulnerabilities, covering key
ZERO
$0.00005675
+6.03%
WALLET
$0.02991
+3.45%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:53
A certain ETH short whale's 70,000 ETH short position has been liquidated, and currently there are 25,000 ETH short positions remaining
PANews reported on August 7th that according to Yu Jin, a well-known ETH short whale (with a historical win rate of 75%) had his 70,000 ETH short position liquidated. He
WELL
$0.00014
+8.61%
ETH
$4,188.67
+7.51%
WIN
$0.00006198
+4.50%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:43
WLFI gears up to launch its USD1 stablecoin rewards program, here’s how to earn points
The WLFI project is preparing to launch a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders that will involve selected partners and a points system. Here’s how holders can earn points. According to a recent post by World Liberty Financial, the…
LIBERTY
$0.10216
-1.19%
USD1
$1
+0.02%
HERE
$0.0005
-12.12%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:41
Bitcoin ETFs end 4-day bleeding streak with $92M inflows, can BTC follow?
The U.S.-listed Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded funds have finally broken their losing streak, snapping back with a positive trading session after days of heavy outflows. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in approximately $91.6 million in net inflows on August 6.…
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
BTC
$117,074.58
+0.39%
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:38
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: Paras Malik will lead the U.S. Treasury’s AI-related work
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said Paras Malik is leading the Treasury Department's AI efforts. He also stated that the trade agreement is essentially complete,
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
AI
$0.1368
+5.06%
TRADE
$0.13748
-3.65%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:36
Trump: Instructs U.S. Commerce Department to conduct census
PANews reported on August 7 that US President Trump posted on social media: "I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin a new, highly accurate census based on
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
TRUMP
$9.604
+4.02%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:26
US Treasury Secretary Benson: I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson & Shaw said: "I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935. Previous regulatory policies
T
$0.01784
+3.36%
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
THINK
$0.02375
-2.02%
DON
$0.000844
+3.55%
TRADE
$0.13748
-3.65%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:25
