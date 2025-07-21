2025-08-09 Saturday

Ethereum’s $3,800 rally powers record $4.4 billion crypto funds inflows

Ethereum is taking the lead in driving institutional capital into digital assets, and its steady uptrend has fueled the largest weekly inflows ever recorded for crypto funds. In its Monday report, CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products saw $4.39…
2025/07/21
Existing DeFi vaults fall short where it matters most | Opinion

What DeFi needs next isn’t just more automation. It needs better alignment between retail investors and vault managers.
2025/07/21
XRP vs. LILPEPE: Potential 1-year returns on a $2,000 investment

As institutional money eyes XRP and altcoins regain momentum, traders are weighing stable bets like XRP against high-upside plays like LILPEPE. #partnercontent
2025/07/21
Crypto Funds Hit Record $4.39B Weekly Inflows – Biggest Rally Coming Soon?

Digital asset investment products recorded an all-time high in weekly inflows of $4.39 billion, surpassing the previous record of $4.27 billion set after the U.S. election in December 2024 and pushing total assets under management to a historic $220 billion, according to CoinShares . The surge marks the 14th consecutive week of inflows, bringing year-to-date totals to $27 billion as institutional appetite intensifies across Bitcoin and Ethereum products. Institutions are Flocking Crypto Weekly trading turnover in exchange-traded products reached record levels globally at $39.2 billion, driven by elevated volumes in both major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum stole the spotlight with a record $2.12 billion in inflows, nearly doubling its previous record of $1.2 billion and bringing 2025 inflows to $6.2 billion, exceeding the entire 2024 total. Source: CoinShares The past 13 weeks of inflows now represent 23% of Ethereum’s total assets under management. Bitcoin attracted $2.2 billion in inflows, down from last week’s $2.7 billion, while ETP trading volumes comprised 55% of total Bitcoin exchange volume. Notably, the United States dominated regional flows with $4.36 billion in inflows, while Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Australia recorded modest positive flows. Source: CoinShares The massive capital influx coincides with Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act and his sharing of the “greatest Bitcoin explanation of all time” video , creating perfect storm conditions for continued institutional adoption. In fact, over 273 companies now hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, doubling from 124 companies since June 5. Ethereum Breaks Multiple Records as Institutional Interest Surges Ethereum’s $2.12 billion weekly inflow smashed all previous records, with the 13-week cumulative total representing an unprecedented 23% of the cryptocurrency’s assets under management. This compares favorably to Bitcoin’s 9.8% inflow-to-AUM ratio over the same period. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $2.18 billion in weekly net inflows from July 14 to 18, setting a new all-time high and marking eight consecutive days of positive flows. Source: SoSoValue BlackRock’s ETHA led the charge with substantial institutional adoption, while Fidelity and Grayscale products contributed to the broad-based demand. The surge positions Ethereum ETFs as serious competitors to Bitcoin products in terms of institutional appeal, especially as Bitcoin dominance is decreasing. Source: CoinMarketCap Weekly trading volumes doubled year-to-date averages, with global ETP turnover hitting record levels as institutional and retail investors pile into regulated Ethereum exposure. Solana, XRP, and Sui also benefited from the altcoin momentum, recording inflows of $39 million, $36 million, and $9.3 million, respectively. Notably, BlackRock reported $14.1 billion in digital asset net inflows for Q2 2025 , pushing the firm’s crypto assets under management to $79.6 billion. Digital assets contributed $14 billion of BlackRock’s $85 billion total ETF inflows during the quarter, establishing crypto as one of the fastest-growing product categories. Corporate Treasury Adoption Accelerates Amid Regulatory Clarity According to Reuters , public companies worldwide have increased their Bitcoin holdings by 120% since July 2024, now controlling just over 859,000 Bitcoin, representing 4% of the total 21 million supply. The corporate treasury trend has gained momentum following regulatory clarity from the GENIUS Act and favorable legislative developments. Reuters reports also show that less than 5% of spot Bitcoin ETF assets are held by long-term institutional investors such as pension funds and endowments, with 10-15% owned by hedge funds or wealth management firms. The bulk of ETF ownership remains retail-driven, indicating substantial room for institutional growth as the adoption of ETFs matures. Source: BitcoinTreasuries MicroStrategy continues to lead corporate Bitcoin adoption with over 600,000 BTC, while companies like Japan’s Metaplanet have recently purchased $93 million worth to become the fifth-largest corporate holder. Similarly, France’s Blockchain Group and the UK’s Smarter Web Company also made new treasury allocations worth $12.5 million and $24.3 million, respectively. The correlation between retail crypto ETF purchases and price rallies has intensified, with Vanda Research data showing heavy retail buying during Trump’s election victory and the recent legislative breakthrough. Source: Reuters Corporate treasury companies have emerged as bigger demand drivers than traditional institutional investors. Bloomberg ETF analysts assign a 95% probability to the SEC approval of spot Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs this year, up from 90% previously amid growing institutional product optimism. A crypto index ETF tracking multiple assets could gain approval as early as this week, adding more to the possibilities of a parabolic rally driven by massive institutional interests. Regionally, most of these inflows are expected to come from the United States, as the CoinShare report indicates that flows were concentrated heavily there, with $4.36 billion in inflows last week. In comparison, Germany experienced $15.5 million in outflows, and Brazil also saw $28.1 million in outflows.
2025/07/21
23 whales and institutions have bought more than 680,000 ETH this month

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain statistics, on-chain data showed that since July 1, about 23 whales or institutions have cumulatively purchased 681,103 ETH, worth about US$2.57
2025/07/21
Sequans buys 1,264 more bitcoins for $150 million

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, French listed company Sequans purchased 1,264 bitcoins for US$150 million, and its total bitcoin holdings have now reached 2,317.
2025/07/21
Merlin Chain releases Merlin 2.0 - “Hold, Earn, Invest” to reshape BTC

PANews reported on July 21 that Merlin Chain announced the new Merlin 2.0, proposing the development direction of "Reinvent Bitcoin: Hold, Earn, Invest", and is committed to expanding Bitcoin from
2025/07/21
Could SPY Be the Hidden Gem of 2025? What Ongoing Million-Dollar Presale Says About SpacePay

The crypto world is full of noise, with new tokens popping up every week and promising 100x returns. However, every now and then, something more subtle catches attention and ends up being the real deal. Right now, SpacePay is showing signs it could be the hidden gem investors don’t want to miss. Without much hype.. The post Could SPY Be the Hidden Gem of 2025? What Ongoing Million-Dollar Presale Says About SpacePay appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
2025/07/21
Bitcoin is not just an asset, it is infrastructure

Author: Blockchain Knight Institutional investors no longer question the legitimacy of Bitcoin. With spot ETF assets exceeding $50 billion and companies starting to issue convertible bonds linked to Bitcoin, the
2025/07/21
Blockchain compliance tools can slash TradFi costs — Chainlink co-founder

Institutional investors will increasingly adopt blockchain-based compliance solutions and tokenized RWAs, Chainlink’s co-founder Sergey Nazarov told Cointelegraph.
2025/07/21

