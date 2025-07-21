MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Chu Tianlong: Plan to provide cross-border settlement solutions combining stablecoins and SIM cards for partner banks
PANews reported on July 21 that Chu Tianlong held an online exchange meeting for investors. An institutional investor asked: What progress has the company made in the digital currency business
CROSS
$0.30738
+2.90%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 23:06
Progressives are losing the crypto future
As US conservatives rapidly shape the crypto landscape through policy, funding and grassroots adoption, progressives remain divided and hesitant. Progressives lack a unified strategy and risk losing relevance.
FUTURE
$0.14565
+0.25%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 23:02
Justin Sun to travel to space on a Blue Origin rocket
PANews reported on July 21 that according to zoomer, Justin Sun is about to take a Blue Origin rocket to participate in a space launch mission. According to Jinshi, Blue
SUN
$0.022426
-0.03%
BLUE
$0.07926
+2.88%
SPACE
$0.1663
-4.37%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 22:58
Strategy’s $740m Bitcoin bet signals no ceiling for BTC conviction
Bitcoin’s price surged past $122,000 last week, Strategy grew its holdings to over 607,770 BTC, proving its conviction hasn’t wavered. The company’s stash is now worth more than the cash reserves of ExxonMobil, cementing its position as a heavyweight in both crypto and traditional finance.
T
$0.01785
+3.89%
BTC
$117,189.76
+0.54%
MORE
$0.10234
+2.38%
NOW
$0.00819
+1.11%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:51
Insider: Polymarket to acquire compliant exchange QCX for $112 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Bloomberg, the cryptocurrency prediction platform Polymarket will legally return to the US market after reaching an acquisition agreement with QCX. Previously, Polymarket
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 22:50
Spot gold stands above $3,400
According to PANews on July 21, spot gold broke through $3,400 per ounce, up 1.48% on the day.
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
+19.04%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 22:36
Upexi's SOL holdings rose to 1.818 million, with a market value of US$331 million
PANews reported on July 21 that Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ), a Nasdaq-listed company that holds SOL as a corporate reserve asset, announced that it had purchased an additional 100,000 SOL
SOL
$181.73
+3.50%
ROSE
$0.02895
+4.77%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 22:27
Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 110,473 ETH
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain data, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 3,822 BTC (about $454 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an
BTC
$117,189.76
+0.54%
ETH
$4,184.58
+7.40%
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 22:21
Listed companies purchased a net amount of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week, with Strategy leading the way with an increase of over $700 million
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) bought a total of $953 million worth of Bitcoin last week. Among them, Strategy
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/21 22:04
TON narrowly avoids blockchain crash: ‘Security remains highest priority’
TON network averted a major crash after TonBit security firm found a bug in the TVM.
TON
$3.382
+0.56%
MAJOR
$0.18196
+8.63%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 22:03
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days