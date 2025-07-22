MEXC Birjası
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Coinbase Launches Crypto Perpetual Contract Trading in the U.S.
PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, Coinbase announced that starting from July 21, 2025, US users can legally participate in perpetual futures trading through its
PANews
2025/07/22 08:55
Mercurity Fintech to Raise $43.7 Million in Registered Direct Offering to Support its Crypto Finance Strategy
PANews reported on July 22 that according to investing, Nasdaq-listed digital financial technology group Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) announced on Monday that it had reached a securities purchase
PANews
2025/07/22 08:52
Castle Securities: The US SEC will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal rules for tokenization
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Zhitong Finance, Castle Securities stated that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will be cautious about tokenization and tend to formulate formal
PANews
2025/07/22 08:45
Bittensor Ecosystem Company xTAO to be listed in Canada, raising $22.8 million from DCG and other institutions
PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block, xTAO, a listed company focusing on the Bittensor ecosystem, announced that it has obtained final listing approval from the Canadian
PANews
2025/07/22 08:40
Lido: A vulnerability affects the RageQuit mechanism in the DG system. User funds are not affected and mitigation measures have been deployed
PANews reported on July 22 that Lido released a security vulnerability disclosure. Someone reported a malicious vulnerability through the security vulnerability disclosure platform Immunefi, which affects the RageQuit mechanism in
PANews
2025/07/22 08:34
A whale sold 8005 ETH in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit of 9.85 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold 8,005 ETH at a price of US$3,751 in exchange for 30 million USDT, making a profit
PANews
2025/07/22 08:32
A whale received 7487 ETH from Cumberland, which he then used as collateral to buy another 1989 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, a giant whale received 7,487 ETH (worth US$28.15 million) from Cumberland 4 hours ago, and then pledged
PANews
2025/07/22 08:31
A new wallet received another 25,213 ETH from FalconX, worth $94.67 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 25,213 ETH (worth US$94.67 million) from FalconX. In the past two days, the
PANews
2025/07/22 08:14
Fundstrat co-founder: ETH is expected to reach $10,000-15,000 by the end of the year and will become the blockchain favored by Wall Street
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, on July 22, Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and chairman of Bitmine, said in an exclusive interview that Ethereum is becoming
PANews
2025/07/22 08:12
Jito Foundation launches BAM to optimize how blocks are built on the Solana blockchain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CoinDesk, the Jito Foundation launched the Block Building Market (BAM), which aims to optimize the block building and transaction sorting mechanism of
PANews
2025/07/22 08:07
