2025-08-09 Saturday
Fosun International applies to register multiple trademarks including "Star Coin" in Hong Kong, which may accelerate the layout of virtual asset business
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Wenhui.com, Fosun Wealth International Holdings, a Hong Kong technology financial services and investment entity under Fosun International (0656), has recently registered trademarks
COM
$0.021811
-3.05%
MAY
$0.05102
+1.02%
VIRTUAL
$1.4179
+5.58%
STAR
$0.007197
-0.02%
PANews
2025/07/22 11:48
Faraday Future and HabitTrade have reached a strategic partnership to enhance shareholder value through innovative Web3 financial services
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Groonghui, Faraday Future announced a strategic partnership with HabitTrade. HabitTrade is a global multi-market broker and digital asset infrastructure platform. FF said
MULTI
$0.08
-2.00%
FUTURE
$0.14565
+0.25%
PANews
2025/07/22 11:41
The crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the way with a 9.62% increase
PANews reported on July 22 that according to SoSoValue data, the various sectors of the crypto market rose for two consecutive days, with the NFT sector leading the 24-hour increase
ROSE
$0.02897
+4.84%
NFT
$0.0000004759
+0.33%
PANews
2025/07/22 11:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.22)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/22 Update: The sector rotates to SOL, and everyone is taking off except
SOL
$181.62
+3.62%
AI
$0.1365
+5.08%
MEME
$0.001813
+5.04%
MEMES
$0.000098
+11.41%
PANews
2025/07/22 11:18
Mexican Real Estate Company Grupo Murano Plans to Build $10 Billion Bitcoin Vault in Five Years
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, Grupo Murano, a Mexico-based real estate company with a market value of $1 billion, is taking the lead in launching
REAL
$0.05162
+0.97%
PANews
2025/07/22 11:02
Western Union plans to integrate stablecoins into its digital wallet products
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cryptobriefing, Devin McGranahan, CEO of Western Union, said in an interview with Bloomberg's "The Close" column on Monday that Western Union sees
WALLET
$0.02991
+3.49%
PANews
2025/07/22 10:29
Xingong Green Hydrogen: Promote the "new energy + RWA" strategy and plan to connect 100,000 sets of equipment to the RWA system in the next five years
PANews reported on July 22 that according to People's Finance, the reporter learned from Xingong Green Hydrogen, a subsidiary of Sichuan Jinding (600678), that Xingong Green Hydrogen explored the transformation
PEOPLE
$0.02065
+8.51%
RWA
$0.005028
+0.80%
PANews
2025/07/22 10:18
Web3 game studio Delabs Games raises $5.2 million in new funding, bringing total funding to $17.2 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Gamesbeat, Web3 game studio Delabs Games has raised a total of $17.2 million to date, including a recent round of $5.2 million
GAME
$26.0949
-4.93%
DELABS
$0.01466
-0.81%
PANews
2025/07/22 10:16
Bitcoin's market capitalization falls below 60%
PANews reported on July 22 that Coingecko data showed that Bitcoin’s market capitalization share has fallen below 60%, currently at 58.5%. In addition, Ethereum’s market capitalization share is currently 11.4%.
PANews
2025/07/22 10:07
Some criticisms of Comrade Meng Yan: Talk less about doctrines and solve more problems
Author: Liu Honglin Some criticisms of Comrade Meng Yan. Today, Comrade Meng Yan published a long and eloquent article, expressing his emotion over the passage of the GENIUS Act by
MORE
$0.10234
+2.38%
ACT
$0.04231
+5.32%
TALK
$0.069
+11.65%
PANews
2025/07/22 10:00
