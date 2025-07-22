2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion

Blockchains are like frontier towns, and metaphors can shape our understanding of what comes next.
TOWNS
TOWNS$0.03284+1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.009796+3.05%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000828-11.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002309+5.77%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003125+15.31%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:08
Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%

Ethereum’s rising market share, regulatory clarity, and whale activity signal a possible shift, as Bitcoin dominance slides and institutional interest shifts. According to insights shared by QCP Capital on X on July 21, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has slipped from 64%…
Bitcoin
BTC$117,174.41+0.55%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:02
Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence

Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash. According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0783+6.30%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01422-0.55%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 16:00
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?

By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1867-18.07%
PANews2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum

Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
Monero
XMR$281.84+5.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01681+5.85%
Fxstreet2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.02%
PANews2025/07/22 15:43
Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million

PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1867-18.07%
PANews2025/07/22 15:32
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?

After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
NEAR
NEAR$2.801+5.02%
Ethereum
ETH$4,182.26+7.49%
Crypto.news2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC

PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
Bitcoin
BTC$117,174.41+0.55%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1366+5.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,182.26+7.49%
PANews2025/07/22 15:17
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run

PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
Boom
BOOM$0.01391+1.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00408-1.89%
MAY
MAY$0.05102+1.02%
PANews2025/07/22 15:00

Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin

Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins

US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days