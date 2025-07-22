MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Crypto acts like land, not tech, and that’s why it’s weird | Opinion
Blockchains are like frontier towns, and metaphors can shape our understanding of what comes next.
TOWNS
$0.03284
+1.86%
LIKE
$0.009796
+3.05%
LAND
$0.000828
-11.15%
NOT
$0.002309
+5.77%
WHY
$0.00000003125
+15.31%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:08
Bitcoin dominance slides as Ethereum market share jumps to 11.6%
Ethereum’s rising market share, regulatory clarity, and whale activity signal a possible shift, as Bitcoin dominance slides and institutional interest shifts. According to insights shared by QCP Capital on X on July 21, Bitcoin (BTC) dominance has slipped from 64%…
BTC
$117,174.41
+0.55%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:02
Defense weighs mistrial in Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash case over disputed evidence
Roman Storm’s defense is reportedly planning to seek a mistrial after a government witness linked to a romance scam failed to establish direct ties to Tornado Cash. According to the Inner City Press, the Tornado Cash co-founder’s lawyers raised the…
CITY
$1.0783
+6.30%
STORM
$0.01422
-0.55%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 16:00
Solana validators are caught in a dilemma between revenue and efficiency: Is delayed blocks a new strategy?
By Jack Kubinec Compiled by: TechFlow As Solana’s code issues have been gradually resolved over the past few years, block times (the time it takes for the network to generate
BLOCK
$0.1867
-18.07%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/22 16:00
Monero Price Forecast: XMR bears take control of momentum
Monero (XMR) price is showing early signs of weakness on Tuesday after its price, currently at around $320, broke below the ascending trendline and traders' short positions on the token are rising.
XMR
$281.84
+5.37%
TOKEN
$0.01681
+5.85%
Paylaşın
Fxstreet
2025/07/22 15:45
USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain
PANews reported on July 22 that according to WhaleAlert monitoring, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain.
USDC
$0.9998
+0.02%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/22 15:43
Ethereum block gas limit raised to 45 million
PANews reported on July 22 that the block gas limit of the Ethereum blockchain has been increased to 45 million units, a 25% increase from the 36 million units previously
BLOCK
$0.1867
-18.07%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/22 15:32
Ethereum retreats under $3,700, is the rally over?
After several days in the green, ETH has slipped, raising questions about whether its strong uptrend is losing steam. According to crypto.news data on July 22, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) has dropped approximately 2.6% in the last 24 hours, trading near…
NEAR
$2.801
+5.02%
ETH
$4,182.26
+7.49%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 15:30
AguilaTrades switched to BTC long orders with 40x leverage after losing money on ETH long orders, holding 840 BTC
PANews reported on July 22 that according to user Aunt Ai’s monitoring, AguilaTrades has adjusted its position to BTC after losing money on ETH long orders. Currently, it has opened
BTC
$117,174.41
+0.55%
AI
$0.1366
+5.15%
ETH
$4,182.26
+7.49%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/22 15:17
Analysis: Wall Street's crypto IPO boom may extend Bitcoin's bull run
PANews reported on July 22 that Matrixport said in today's chart that a key logic behind the agency's optimistic outlook on Bitcoin's trend in 2025 is that as crypto companies
BOOM
$0.01391
+1.09%
BULL
$0.00408
-1.89%
MAY
$0.05102
+1.02%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/22 15:00
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Chinese blockchain Conflux to launch offshore yuan-backed stablecoin
Analysis: The market value of the top 6 meme coins in the Ethereum ecosystem is higher than the total market value of other L1 chain meme coins
US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days