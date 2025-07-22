Quid Miner Launches Mobile App to Unlock Daily Cloud Mining for BTC, DOGE and XRP for Investors

As cryptocurrency continues its evolution into a mainstream financial asset class, a growing number of investors are turning to new strategies for generating yield – without the risks of high-frequency trading. Addressing this demand, UK-based Quid Miner has launched a mobile-first cloud mining app that empowers users in over to earn crypto passively, directly from their smartphones. A New Era of Mining Accessibility Founded in 2010 and officially entering the cloud mining space in 2018, Quid Miner has built a compliant, global infrastructure with strategic mining centers in the U.S., Canada, UAE, and Kazakhstan. Users can now mine Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) without purchasing any hardware or writing a single line of code. Why Cloud Mining? Cloud mining enables users to lease computing power from professional mining farms. Instead of managing physical machines, Quid Miner users subscribe to automated contracts and receive daily earnings based on real-time performance. This model is especially suited for those seeking passive income or long-term exposure to digital assets – without the headaches of technical maintenance or market timing. Why It Matters Now Amid rising inflation, volatile interest rates, and global economic uncertainty, many are seeking diversified, alternative income streams. Quid Miner offers a way to tap into the value creation of digital infrastructure without the learning curve of direct trading or staking. The app’s AI engine automatically optimizes performance across multiple mining pools and supported coins. Key Features at a Glance: AI Optimization Engine: Dynamically adjusts computing allocation to maximize returns Robust Security: McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensure real-time protection and encrypted transactions Multi-Coin, Multi-Chain Support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, XRP, USDT, LTC, SOL, BCH, and more Incentive System: Free $15 mining credit for new users, plus daily sign-in bonuses Mobile-First Design: Seamlessly mine, monitor, and manage operations via iOS or Android Sustainability Commitment: Fully powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner : Choose Quid Miner as your provider: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free. Create an account: Sign up with your email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately. Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences. Different contracts have different computing power, investment amount and period, and the return income will also vary. For more contracts, please log in to the official website . About Quid Miner Quid Miner is headquartered in Newbury, Berkshire, UK. It is a UK-regulated cloud mining platform that strictly adheres to international regulatory standards. Since 2018, Quid Miner has continued to expand its global layout and technical capabilities. We always focus on compliance, user-centric design and global infrastructure, providing safe, efficient and convenient mining solutions to users in more than 180 countries. With 24/7 multilingual support and a fully automated backend, Quid Miner is redefining what it means to be a participant in the digital economy. Ensure that global users enjoy an efficient mining experience. Start mining smarter – securely, sustainably, and on your terms.