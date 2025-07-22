MEXC Birjası
Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k
These 6, low-cost meme tokens with real utility could turn $450 into $900k. #partnercontent
REAL
$0.05158
+0.84%
MEMECOIN
$0.010288
+15.16%
MEME
$0.00181
+4.68%
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:25
Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, Consensys, a software company led by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, plans to lay off 49 employees, about
LAY
$0.01101
-16.84%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:16
PNC, the eighth largest bank in the United States, partners with Coinbase to provide cryptocurrency services to customers
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, the eighth largest bank in the United States, PNC Financial Services Group, has reached a cooperation with the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase
BANK
$0.05852
+3.61%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:09
Telegram's built-in crypto wallet TON Wallet is now available to 87 million US users
PANews reported on July 22 that according to CNBC , Telegram 's built-in TON Wallet crypto wallet went live in the United States this week. 87 million American users can
TON
$3.379
+0.38%
NOW
$0.0082
+1.23%
WALLET
$0.02988
+3.39%
PANews
2025/07/22 22:03
GENIUS Act sparks XRP and ETH holders' move to APT Miner
While the GENIUS Act sparks debate across crypto circles, many XRP and ETH holders have already turned to APT Miner for steady, stress-free income. #sponsored
MOVE
$0.1435
+3.46%
XRP
$3.3262
-0.36%
ACT
$0.04223
+4.89%
ETH
$4,182.03
+7.40%
APT
$4.828
+3.76%
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 22:00
Senate Agriculture Committee postpones CFTC Chairman nomination vote, working to reschedule
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Eleanor Terrett , after the Senate Agriculture Committee removed CFTC Chairman nominee Brian Quintenz and another nominee from the voting list yesterday,
PANews
2025/07/22 21:58
Spot gold hits $3,420
PANews reported on July 22 that spot gold continued to climb, reaching $3,420 per ounce, its highest level since June 16, and up 0.68% on the day.
GOLD
$0.00000000000025
+19.04%
JUNE
$0.0981
-0.70%
PANews
2025/07/22 21:54
Genius Group's Bitcoin holdings have increased to 200
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Cointelegraph , Genius Group has doubled its Bitcoin holdings to 200 , and plans to increase it to 1,000 by the end
PANews
2025/07/22 21:47
Bitcoin ETF has a net outflow of 1,477 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 75,296 ETH
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain , 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 1,477 BTC (about $176 million) today, of which ARK21Shares had an outflow
BTC
$117,152.94
+0.51%
ETH
$4,182.03
+7.40%
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
PANews
2025/07/22 21:45
Grayscale addresses transferred more than 314 BTC to Coinbase, with a total value of more than $37.5 million
PANews reported on July 22 that on-chain data showed that at 21:18 Beijing time, Grayscale's two Bitcoin Trust addresses transferred 235.99 and 78.66 BTC to Coinbase Prime respectively, totaling 314.65
BTC
$117,152.94
+0.51%
TRUST
$0.0005928
+3.90%
MORE
$0.10237
+2.30%
PANews
2025/07/22 21:42
