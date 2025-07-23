MEXC Birjası
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Six ETF issuers submit amendments to cryptocurrency ETF physical redemption, sending a "positive signal" to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 21Shares, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Galaxy, VanEck and WisdomTree all submitted revised proposals to the US SEC on Tuesday, requesting that
SIX
$0.01973
-0.40%
BLOCK
$0.2001
-11.81%
PANews
2025/07/23 07:55
DEX and tokenization platform Syntetika completes $2.5 million seed round
PANews reported on July 23 that according to its official blog, digital asset investment company Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) announced that its tokenization platform and decentralized exchange Syntetika
B
$0.58013
-1.88%
SEED
$0.001045
+0.77%
AB
$0.008142
+0.08%
PANews
2025/07/23 07:36
U.S. prosecutors seek to recover $7.1 million in cryptocurrency tied to oil and gas investment fraud
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington has filed a civil recovery lawsuit for $7.1 million in
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
BLOCK
$0.2001
-11.81%
PANews
2025/07/23 07:35
Square to launch native Bitcoin payments for select merchants starting today
PANews reported on July 23 that Jack Dorsey announced on the X platform that his payment company Square will launch native Bitcoin payment services for its first few merchants starting
PANews
2025/07/23 07:31
LetsBonk Grows Market Share to 64% on Solana Meme Token Launch Platform
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the market share of LetsBonk, a Meme token launch platform based on Solana, has increased from 5% a month ago
TOKEN
$0.01679
+5.20%
LETSBONK
$0.03763
-2.86%
MEME
$0.001804
+4.21%
BLOCK
$0.2001
-11.81%
PANews
2025/07/23 07:17
The US SEC approved Bitwise's application for conversion of crypto index funds, but then urgently stopped it
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, the U.S. SEC's Division of Trading and Markets approved the "accelerated conversion" application of the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
INDEX
$1.279
+3.31%
BLOCK
$0.2001
-11.81%
PANews
2025/07/23 07:07
21Shares Submits S-1 Documents Related to ONDO ETF to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Blcok, 21Shares has submitted an application to launch an ETF that tracks the native token ONDO of the RWA platform Ondo
TOKEN
$0.01679
+5.20%
ONDO
$1.04378
+2.84%
RWA
$0.005016
+1.25%
PANews
2025/07/23 07:01
How GameSquare is monetizing a $38m Ether treasury with NFTs
While most firms treat NFTs as marketing gimmicks, GameSquare is flipping the script, deploying them as financial instruments.
TREAT
$0.001526
-0.06%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:30
Tesla's futuristic diner is here, serving fries and popcorn—but where's the Dogecoin?
Tesla Diner patrons noticed the absence of Dogecoin payments, despite Musk's earlier endorsement, turning what could've been a crypto milestone into a missed opportunity.
HERE
$0.0005
-12.12%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:15
DeFi Dev Corp. nears 1 million SOL with public market backing
With 999,999 SOL now locked in its treasury, DeFi Dev Corp. is quietly becoming one of Solana's largest institutional holders. The company is staking, validating, and compounding its way into the network's core infrastructure. On Monday, July 21, DeFi Dev…
SOL
$181.3
+3.49%
DEFI
$0.002004
-1.03%
CORE
$0.5267
+1.50%
NOW
$0.0082
+0.98%
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 05:00
