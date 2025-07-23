MEXC Birjası
2025-08-09 Saturday
A new wallet bought another 32,640 ETH through OTC transactions, worth $122 million
According to PANews on July 23, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the newly created wallet 0x3dF3 bought another 32,640 ETH (worth US$122 million) through over-the-counter transactions, and a total of 43,787
ETH
$4,188.34
+7.56%
WALLET
$0.02989
+3.42%
PANews
2025/07/23 09:22
Ed Finance has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission to provide digital asset deposit and withdrawal services
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, Eddid Financial announced that its Eddid Securities and Futures has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission
PANews
2025/07/23 09:06
Deconstructing the Stablecoin Sandwich: How to Reshape Global Capital Flows?
Author: Awang Stablecoins are the most representative practical tools in the field of digital currency, demonstrating how blockchain can provide a new and efficient infrastructure for the traditional financial payment
PANews
2025/07/23 09:00
Wall Street giant Citadel Securities calls on the SEC not to provide securities rule exemptions for tokenized stocks
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, Citadel Securities, one of the world's largest market makers, submitted a letter to the SEC Crypto Working Group, opposing the
NOT
$0.002306
+5.68%
BLOCK
$0.1968
-13.26%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:56
BNB breaks through $800, hitting a new all-time high
PANews reported on July 23 that market data showed that BNB broke through $800 and is now trading at $803.43, with a 24-hour increase of 4.93%, setting a record high.
BNB
$807.83
+2.72%
NOW
$0.00817
+0.61%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:47
The size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is currently about 519,000 ETH, a new high since January 2024
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, the size of the Ethereum validator exit queue is about 519,000 ETH (worth about $1.9 billion), a record high since January
ETH
$4,188.34
+7.56%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:41
A new wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 9 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought HYPE and FARTCOIN through TWAP orders.
HYPE
$43.15
+6.38%
USDC
$0.9997
+0.01%
FARTCOIN
$1.1073
+8.28%
WALLET
$0.02989
+3.42%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:40
WisdomTree renames its stablecoin WUSD to USDW and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the future
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Cointelegraph, WisdomTree announced that it would rename its stablecoin WUSD to USDW, and plans to launch it on other blockchains in the
WUSD
$1.0002
+0.02%
FUTURE
$0.14563
+0.24%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:34
Dan Tapiero's two funds will merge to form a new brand 50T and launch a new $500 million crypto fund
PANews reported on July 23 that according to The Block, 10T Holdings (10T) and 1RoundTable Partners (1RT), two crypto growth equity funds founded by senior macro investor Dan Tapiero, completed
FORM
$4.0241
+2.37%
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
BLOCK
$0.1968
-13.26%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:20
Source: Polymarket is considering issuing its own stablecoin
PANews reported on July 23 that according to CoinDesk, people familiar with the matter said that the crypto prediction market platform Polymarket is considering whether to launch its own customized
PEOPLE
$0.02055
+7.98%
PANews
2025/07/23 08:07
