MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Yu Weiwen: Avoid excessive speculation in stablecoins. At best, only a few stablecoin licenses will be issued in the initial stage.
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Jinshi, Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue talked about stablecoins again. With the recent hot speculation of the stablecoin concept,
HOT
$0.0010475
+4.42%
STAGE
$0.000047
+3.29%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 10:14
Hong Kong Monetary Authority to release summary of rules for stablecoin issuers next week
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will release a summary of the rules for stablecoin issuers next week.
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 10:13
Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door seminar on "New Opportunities in the Capital Market: RDA" to discuss topics such as RWA
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the WeChat public account of Shanghai Data Exchange, which was introduced by Jinshi, on July 21, Shanghai Data Exchange held a closed-door
RWA
$0.005016
+1.25%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 10:10
A new wallet received another 33,644 ETH from FalconX, equivalent to about $126 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received another 33,644 ETH (worth $126 million) from FalconX. The wallet currently holds a total
ETH
$4,188.22
+7.56%
WALLET
$0.02989
+3.42%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:59
Eigen Labs: The redistribution mechanism is now live on the mainnet
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the official blog, Eigen Labs announced that the redistribution mechanism has been launched on the mainnet. The redistribution mechanism is the next
EIGEN
$1.4149
+12.08%
NOW
$0.00817
+0.61%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:50
ARK Invest Acquires $182 Million of BMNR Common Stock to Help BitMine Advance Its Ethereum Treasury Strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to PR Newswire, BitMine announced on Tuesday that ARK Invest has acquired 4,773,444 shares of BitMine common stock BMNR, with a total value
ARK
$0.473
+3.09%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:46
Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX
PANews reported on July 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past day, 226.6 million PENGU (worth $9.05 million) continued to be transferred out of the
TOKEN
$0.0168
+5.26%
PENGU
$0.038318
+3.60%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:39
WLFI associated address spent 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the past 20 minutes
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, WLFI associated address 0x77a...F94F6 spent a total of 2,300 USDC to buy 6,144.97 ETH in the
USDC
$0.9997
+0.01%
ETH
$4,188.22
+7.56%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:38
South Korean regulators order to stop the country's ETFs from expanding their holdings of crypto stocks such as Coinbase
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Korea Herald, the Financial Supervisory Service of South Korea recently issued verbal guidance to domestic asset management companies, requiring them not
STOP
$0.21205
+1.44%
ORDER
$0.1102
+1.28%
NOT
$0.002307
+5.72%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:33
WLFI’s associated address added another 1,740 ETH 2 minutes ago, worth $6.5 million
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address added another 1,740 ETH (worth $6.5 million) 2 minutes ago. In the past
ETH
$4,188.22
+7.56%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 09:23
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by about 15.2 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 58.3 bitcoins
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
PA Daily | Tether holds more than 100,000 bitcoins and 50 tons of gold; Arthur Hayes predicts that Ethereum is expected to rise to $5,000 this year