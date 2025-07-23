MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers
PANews reported on July 23 that the White House: Trump will promote the rapid construction of artificial intelligence data centers. The United States will remove onerous regulatory measures on AI
WHITE
$0.0004278
+4.06%
TRUMP
$9.61
+4.15%
AI
$0.1366
+5.15%
HOUSE
$0.03071
-6.11%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 22:09
LGHL increases its stake in SUI, bringing total treasury reserves to $9.6 million
PANews reported on July 23 that Lion Group Holdings Limited ( LGHL , NASDAQ: LGHL ) announced that it has increased its holdings of SUI tokens, bringing the total purchase
SUI
$3.9258
+3.17%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 22:00
Dow rallies as markets cheer US-Japan trade agreement
None of the headwinds that followed Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs have entirely derailed bulls, with U.S. stocks marching to record highs.
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
TRUMP
$9.61
+4.15%
BULLS
$181.93
+0.12%
TRADE
$0.1375
-3.83%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 21:56
Trump: If major countries are willing to open their markets to the United States, tariffs will be waived
PANews reported on July 23 that US President Trump: I will always be willing to give up tariff terms if major countries can be persuaded to open their markets to
TRUMP
$9.61
+4.15%
MAJOR
$0.18239
+8.67%
OPEN
$0.0000001108
+7.57%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 21:40
Bitcoin ETF had a net outflow of 866 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 139,216 ETH
PANews reported on July 23 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net outflow of 866 Bitcoins (about $102 million) today, of which Bitwise had an outflow of
BTC
$117,038.7
+0.39%
ETH
$4,191.47
+7.59%
NET
$0.00010171
+5.32%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 21:34
ENDRA Life Science to Launch Bitcoin Vault and Revenue Generation Strategy
PANews reported on July 23 that according to NLNico, the US ENDRA Life Science company will adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy and plans to implement a Bitcoin-based revenue-generating strategy.
LIFE
$0.00005024
+0.58%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 21:33
Plasma Launches New Phase of Stablecoin Collective: Workshop Kicks Off
PANews reported on July 23 that according to the Plasma announcement, the Plasma stablecoin collective has officially entered a new stage, launching new initiatives such as monthly seminars. As the
STAGE
$0.000047
+3.29%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 21:32
This coin could repeat XRP’s 2017 price boom and flip $700 into $245,700
XRP turned early investors into millionaires, now, Little Pepe’s $0.0014 presale has crypto watchers wondering if history is about to repeat itself. #partnercontent
BOOM
$0.0138
+0.14%
XRP
$3.3247
-0.22%
PEPE
$0.0000123
+10.61%
NOW
$0.0082
+1.10%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/23 21:22
Canadian listed company Matador receives $100 million in financing to accelerate Bitcoin reserves
PANews reported on July 23 that Canadian listed company Matador Technologies Inc. (Toronto Stock Exchange code: MATA) announced that it has received $100 million in financing to accelerate the construction
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 21:21
Alibaba Cloud Bailian has launched Qwen3-Coder, the price is only 1/3 of Claude 4
PANews reported on July 23 that the latest AI programming model Qwen3-CoderAPI has been launched on Alibaba Cloud Bailian, with the minimum input and output prices of 4 yuan and
CLOUD
$0.08914
+0.43%
AI
$0.1366
+5.15%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/23 21:16
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center