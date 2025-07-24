MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
WLFI associated address spent another 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that according to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the WLFI-related address once again spent 2 million USDC to buy 560.713 ETH at an average
USDC
$0,9997
--%
ETH
$4.191,22
+%7,65
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 09:19
Pump.fun Lianchuang: There will be no airdrop in the near future, and the schedule and details will be shared as soon as possible
PANews reported on July 24 that Alon, co-founder of Pump.fun, said in a live broadcast: "We are eager to reward the community that has supported our platform over the past
NEAR
$2,805
+%4,85
FUN
$0,009052
+%0,07
ALON
$0,005539
+%2,44
PUMP
$0,003368
+%0,65
SOON
$0,3096
+%63,03
FUTURE
$0,1457
+%0,28
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 09:16
Two wallets suspected to belong to private equity investors sold a total of 1.25 billion PUMPs, with a loss of $1.19 million
PANews reported on July 24 that two wallets (suspected to be private equity investors) sold 1.25 billion PUMPs (worth $3.81 million) at a price of $0.00305 in the past two
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 09:14
A whale sold 73.64 million PENGU in exchange for 3.13 million USDC, realizing a profit of 2.13 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has sold 73.64 million PENGUs in exchange for 3.13 million USDC at a transaction price of $0.042,
USDC
$0,9997
--%
PENGU
$0,038309
+%3,53
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 09:11
A whale deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long ETH 20 times
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x8F93 deposited 3 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a 20x leveraged ETH long position, holding 7,200
USDC
$0,9997
--%
ETH
$4.191,22
+%7,65
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 09:01
Ethereum's 1.9 billion stakes are waiting to be unlocked: Are validators going to take profits?
Author: TechFlow Whenever the market is good, FUD is inevitable. Today, a piece of news made everyone worry about the price of ETH again: Validators of the Ethereum network are
FUD
$0,00000004407
+%36,18
ETH
$4.191,22
+%7,65
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 09:00
Huang Licheng's PUMP long position has a floating loss of more than 5.8 million US dollars, but he continues to increase his position in PUMP
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as PUMP continues to fall, Taiwanese singer Huang Licheng (Machi Big Brother)'s PUMP long position has now suffered a floating
MORE
$0,10222
+%2,36
PUMP
$0,003368
+%0,65
NOW
$0,00818
+%0,86
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 08:52
An institution transferred all 3.75 billion PUMPs to Coinbase Prime, losing $700,000
PANews reported on July 24 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, after pump.fun Lianchuang said there would be no airdrops in the near future, the price of PUMP
NEAR
$2,805
+%4,85
FUN
$0,009052
+%0,07
PUMP
$0,003368
+%0,65
FUTURE
$0,1457
+%0,28
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 08:39
Coinbase and PNC partner to allow clients purchase crypto
PNC Bank is partnering with Coinbase (COIN) to offer retail and institutional clients the ability to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, according to a press release on Tuesday.
HOLD
$0,0000494
+%0,44
BANK
$0,0586
+%3,31
Paylaşın
Fxstreet
2025/07/24 08:30
Burwick Law expands lawsuit against Pump.fun to include Solana and Jito executives as defendants
PANews reported on July 24 that according to The Block, law firms Burwick Law and Wolf Popper have expanded the scope of the lawsuit against Pump.fun, naming the Solana Foundation,
FUN
$0,009052
+%0,07
PUMP
$0,003368
+%0,65
WOLF
$0,000002699
+%15,34
BLOCK
$0,192
-%15,38
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 08:25
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center