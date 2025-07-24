MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Sky Rune continues to use staking rewards to repurchase SKY
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ember’s monitoring, Rune, the co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), is using SKY staking rewards for repurchase operations. Half an hour ago, he
RUNE
$1.431
+4.60%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 16:33
Solana block size could nearly double as dev proposes increase to 100M CU
Solana may soon double its block capacity from 60 million to 100 million compute units, aiming to boost transaction throughput and ease network congestion. The Solana (SOL) network could soon see a dramatic leap in block capacity, with a new…
SOL
$181.14
+3.37%
MAY
$0.05106
+0.96%
SOON
$0.3092
+62.30%
BLOCK
$0.1998
-11.94%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 16:16
Huang Licheng closed his position of 1,229 ETH and lost $80,000. The long positions of ETH, PUMP and HYPE still had a floating loss of about $8.711 million
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Ai Yi’s monitoring, Huang Licheng closed 1,229 ETH positions in the past hour, with a loss of about $80,000. Currently, his long
HYPE
$43.12
+6.18%
PUMP
$0.003367
+0.62%
AI
$0.1366
+5.23%
ETH
$4,183.57
+7.45%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 16:05
GoPlus Launches 500 Million GPS Token Security Fund
PANews reported on July 24 that GoPlus announced the establishment of a 500 million GPS token security fund, which aims to transform Web3 security from cost to shared value by
GPS
$0.01778
+4.45%
TOKEN
$0.01679
+5.53%
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 16:03
Crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault plans to close and is seeking a buyer
PANews reported on July 24 that crypto entertainment company Pixel Vault announced that after four years of operation, it has begun to consider closing the company and is negotiating acquisitions
PIXEL
$0.03699
+3.67%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 15:57
Amended class action calls Pump.fun a ‘slot machine cabinet’ in $5.5B case
An amended lawsuit accuses Pump.fun and key Solana partners of operating an unlicensed digital casino that funneled billions through deceptive memecoin schemes.
FUN
$0.009048
+0.19%
MEMECOIN
$0.010166
+10.52%
PUMP
$0.003367
+0.62%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 15:43
Here’s how to get Takashi Murakami’s 108 Flowers Revised NFT card
Japanese artist Takashi Murakami is launching a collection of NFT cards inspired by his physical works. Will you be one of the on-chain users minting the card collection on July 31? On July 24, Takashi Murakami informed his X followers…
GET
$0.006788
+24.68%
HERE
$0.0005
-11.97%
NFT
$0.0000004759
+0.35%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 15:24
Coinbase Ventures announces support for AI trading agent platform Bankr
PANews reported on July 24 that Coinbase Ventures announced that it would support the development of the Bankr platform through the Base Ecosystem Fund. It is reported that Bankr is
AI
$0.1366
+5.23%
FUND
$0.025
-8.72%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/24 15:23
David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race
While tech giants are competing through massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Web3 companies are developing an alternative, decentralized model. According to Dell’Oro Group, Big Tech players — Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft — invested around $180 billion in AI infrastructure and data centers in 2024, and in 2025 their spending is expected to […] Сообщение David vs. Goliath: How Web3 Teams Plan to Beat Big Tech in the AI Race появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
AI
$0.1366
+5.23%
GIANTS
$0.0003585
-1.91%
Paylaşın
Incrypted
2025/07/24 15:23
Why is crypto down today? BTC, ETH, XRP, in red
The crypto market cap is trending lower this Wednesday, as traders continue to lock in profits following a rally fueled by Bitcoin’s recent all-time high. With widespread sell-offs across all major cryptocurrencies, this raises a critical question: Is this just…
BTC
$116,935.56
+0.31%
CAP
$0.0666
-1.68%
XRP
$3.32
-0.29%
MAJOR
$0.18227
+8.66%
RED
$0.4321
+3.44%
ETH
$4,183.57
+7.45%
WHY
$0.00000003125
+15.31%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 15:23
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center