MEV bot exploit from MIT-educated brothers leads to $25m crypto fraud trial

A judge denies two brothers’ plea to dismiss crypto fraud charges after allegedly stealing $25 million from the Ethereum blockchain using an MEV bot. Why was their bid dismissed? According to a U.S. court document, District Judge Jessica Clarke has…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 17:32
Forbes: Cryptocurrency tax treatment remains unchanged after new US bill

PANews reported on July 24 that, according to Forbes, despite the recent passage of the GENIUS Act and the CLARITY Act in the Senate, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (
PANews2025/07/24 17:21
Bridges are a road to nowhere for blockchain communications | Opinion

The web3 industry needs to wake up to the fact that, so long as it relies on code to secure transactions, there will always be some level of risk.
Crypto.news2025/07/24 17:18
Crypto Industry Calls on President Trump to Stop JPMorgan Chase from Imposing “Punishment Taxes” on Data Access

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, ten major fintech and cryptocurrency industry associations wrote to US President Trump, urging him to stop JPMorgan Chase from charging high
PANews2025/07/24 17:07
Should I choose IPO or RWA for financing? This is a question worth considering

Author: Xiao Sa Lawyer Team In recent years, with the development of blockchain technology and the continuous improvement of the regulatory framework, the tokenization of RWA (Real World Assets) has
PANews2025/07/24 17:00
Lido’s share of the ETH staking market has dropped to 25%, a three-year low

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Tom Wan citing Dune data, Lido's share of the Ethereum staking market has dropped to 25%, the lowest point since March 2022.
PANews2025/07/24 16:55
Japanese AI company Quantum will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins in 12 months, exceeding 50 billion yen

PANews reported on July 24 that Quantum Solutions, a Japanese listed company, announced that it will invest up to 3,000 bitcoins (approximately 53.85 billion yen) in the next 12 months,
PANews2025/07/24 16:52
Ghana’s Central Bank plans to launch crypto regulatory framework to promote digital assets

PANews reported on July 24 that the Central Bank of Ghana plans to introduce a licensing system for crypto platforms to regulate digital assets and capture related revenues. Central Bank
PANews2025/07/24 16:42
Altcoin breakout? ETH outpaces BTC in volume, demand, and ETF flows

Altseason calls are gaining ground, and the numbers are starting to back them. New market data shows Ethereum is taking the market lead, flipping Bitcoin across several key metrics and pulling altcoins with it. According to a July 23 CryptoQuant…
Crypto.news2025/07/24 16:42
Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) raises over £100 million to promote AI and Bitcoin deployment

PANews reported on July 24 that the listed company Satsuma (formerly Tao Alpha) announced that it had completed the fundraising of over 100 million pounds of convertible bonds and started
PANews2025/07/24 16:39

