TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Aggr News , the TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital plan to raise $400 million for the TONCoin treasury .
PANews2025/07/24 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million
PANews2025/07/24 23:30
Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Decrypt , two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a Bitcoin trader in New York were recently released on bail of $
PANews2025/07/24 23:14
GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m

GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
Crypto.news2025/07/24 23:11
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion

PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
PANews2025/07/24 23:10
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
PANews2025/07/24 23:05
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
PANews2025/07/24 22:40
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy

PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
PANews2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges

A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Crypto.news2025/07/24 22:18
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH

PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
PANews2025/07/24 22:11

