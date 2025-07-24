MEXC Birjası
TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital Plan to Raise $400 Million for TONCoin Treasury
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Aggr News , the TON Foundation and Kingsway Capital plan to raise $400 million for the TONCoin treasury .
PANews
2025/07/24 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$748 million, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 24 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $748 million, of which $177 million
PANews
2025/07/24 23:30
Two Men Involved in New York Crypto Kidnapping and Torture Case Released on Million-Dollar Bail
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Decrypt , two men accused of kidnapping and torturing a Bitcoin trader in New York were recently released on bail of $
PANews
2025/07/24 23:14
GameSquare acquired ‘cowboy ape’ CryptoPunk for $5.15m
GameSquare is promoting its NFT pivot with a purchase of a rare CryptoPunk.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 23:11
Strategy plans to raise funds to buy Bitcoin to $2 billion
PANews reported on July 24 that according to zoomer , Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) plans to increase the scale of fundraising for purchasing Bitcoin from US$ 500 million to US$ 2
PANews
2025/07/24 23:10
IMF: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund accumulates Bitcoin to meet program conditions
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Jinshi, the International Monetary Fund said: El Salvador's Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Fund's accumulation of Bitcoin meets the planned conditions. El Salvador's Bitcoin
PANews
2025/07/24 23:05
Bank of America: U.S. stablecoin supply may increase by $25 billion to $75 billion in the short term due to the GENIUS Act
PANews reported on July 24 that according to CoinDesk, Bank of America said that with the passage of the GENIUS Act, the supply of stablecoins is expected to grow by
PANews
2025/07/24 22:40
Tron Inc. rang the opening bell on Nasdaq today to celebrate the company's name change and launch a new strategy
PANews reported on July 24 that Tron Inc. (NASDAQ: TRON) held an opening bell ceremony at Nasdaq today, marking the company's official name change to Tron Inc. The ceremony was
PANews
2025/07/24 22:33
Ripple co-founder’s XRP dump: $140m moves to exchanges
A major exchange move has XRP holders concerned that more insider sales are coming.
Crypto.news
2025/07/24 22:18
GameSquare acquires CryptoPunk #5577 for $5.15 million and increases its holdings by 12,913 ETH
PANews reported on July 24 that GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME) announced that it had acquired the rare "Cowboy Ape" CryptoPunk NFT (No. 5577) from DeFi pioneer and Compound founder Robert
PANews
2025/07/24 22:11
