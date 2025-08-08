2025-08-09 Saturday

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?

By Karen Z, Foresight News A battle for $12.5 trillion in retirement funds is about to begin. This policy, which aims to allow alternative assets such as private equity, real
PANews2025/08/08 09:00
Vitalik says he supports an "Ethereum Reserve Company" but warns against over-leveraging

Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging

PANews reported on August 8th that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for the "Ethereum Reserve Company" in an interview on the Bankless podcast, while also issuing
PANews2025/08/08 09:00
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @AguilaTrades continued to increase his position through TWAP after opening a long position yesterday afternoon. His long
PANews2025/08/08 08:54
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.

Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.

PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the listed Sharplink Gaming address has received a total of 21,959 ETH (approximately $83.96 million) to date.
PANews2025/08/08 08:50
A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million

A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million

PANews reported on August 8th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a trader held onto a recent 15x leveraged ETH short position, which had a potential profit of $14 million.
PANews2025/08/08 08:43
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.

Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.

PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands and ProvLabs, the developer of the Provenance Blockchain, have jointly launched NUVA, a RWA trading platform. The NUVA marketplace will leverage the
PANews2025/08/08 08:29
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens

Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens

PANews reported on August 8th that Pump.fun announced the launch of the Glass Full Foundation on the X platform to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens. The team stated that
PANews2025/08/08 08:21
Euphoria, a crypto derivatives trading app based on MegaETH, has secured $7.5 million in seed funding.

Euphoria, a crypto derivatives trading app based on MegaETH, has secured $7.5 million in seed funding.

PANews reported on August 8th that Euphoria, a MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading application, announced the completion of a $7.5 million seed round, comprised of a $2.5 million pre-seed round in
PANews2025/08/08 08:12
Lido lays off 15% of its staff, marking a turning point for the Ethereum staking ecosystem.

Lido lays off 15% of its staff, marking a turning point for the Ethereum staking ecosystem.

Author: TechFlow On August 4, Vasiliy Shapovalov, co-founder of the decentralized staking platform Lido, announced that he would lay off 15% of his employees. At a time when almost everyone
PANews2025/08/08 08:00
Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the Web3-based artificial intelligence project Perle announced the completion of a $9 million seed round of financing, led by Framework
PANews2025/08/08 07:50

