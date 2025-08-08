MEXC Birjası
$12.5 Trillion in Retirement Funds? Trump Supports Cryptocurrency in 401(k) Plans?
By Karen Z, Foresight News A battle for $12.5 trillion in retirement funds is about to begin. This policy, which aims to allow alternative assets such as private equity, real
PANews
2025/08/08 09:00
Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging
PANews reported on August 8th that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for the "Ethereum Reserve Company" in an interview on the Bankless podcast, while also issuing
PANews
2025/08/08 09:00
Whale @AguilaTrades once again increased its long position to $223 million
PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, whale @AguilaTrades continued to increase his position through TWAP after opening a long position yesterday afternoon. His long
PANews
2025/08/08 08:54
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, has increased its ETH holdings again, bringing its holdings to 568,000 ETH.
PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin has reported that the listed Sharplink Gaming address has received a total of 21,959 ETH (approximately $83.96 million) to date.
PANews
2025/08/08 08:50
A trader's ETH short position has turned from a profit of $14 million to a loss of $7 million
PANews reported on August 8th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a trader held onto a recent 15x leveraged ETH short position, which had a potential profit of $14 million.
PANews
2025/08/08 08:43
Animoca Brands and ProvLabs jointly launch NUVA, a decentralized exchange for RWA tokens.
PANews reported on August 8th that Animoca Brands and ProvLabs, the developer of the Provenance Blockchain, have jointly launched NUVA, a RWA trading platform. The NUVA marketplace will leverage the
PANews
2025/08/08 08:29
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens
PANews reported on August 8th that Pump.fun announced the launch of the Glass Full Foundation on the X platform to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens. The team stated that
PANews
2025/08/08 08:21
Euphoria, a crypto derivatives trading app based on MegaETH, has secured $7.5 million in seed funding.
PANews reported on August 8th that Euphoria, a MegaETH-based crypto derivatives trading application, announced the completion of a $7.5 million seed round, comprised of a $2.5 million pre-seed round in
PANews
2025/08/08 08:12
Lido lays off 15% of its staff, marking a turning point for the Ethereum staking ecosystem.
Author: TechFlow On August 4, Vasiliy Shapovalov, co-founder of the decentralized staking platform Lido, announced that he would lay off 15% of his employees. At a time when almost everyone
PANews
2025/08/08 08:00
Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the Web3-based artificial intelligence project Perle announced the completion of a $9 million seed round of financing, led by Framework
PANews
2025/08/08 07:50
