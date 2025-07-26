MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Solana staking protocol Marinade achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance
Marinade Finance, a leading Solana staking protocol, has announced that it has reached a key milestone by becoming SOC 2 Type 2 compliant.
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:45
Real-time crypto laundering exposes CEX vulnerabilities — Report
New data shows stolen crypto is laundered within minutes, often before hacks are even disclosed.
REAL
$0.05149
+0.68%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/26 04:34
Crypto market's four-year cycle is 'dead,' Bitcoin halving losing importance: Bitwise executive
Bitwise Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Matt Hougan stated on Friday that the crypto market's traditional four-year cycle will not continue as institutional demand for digital assets has altered the sector's historical price pattern.
NOT
$0.002302
+5.45%
Paylaşın
Fxstreet
2025/07/26 04:18
SharpLink taps BlackRock’s crypto architect as ETH arms race heats up
SharpLink just upped the ante in the battle for Ethereum’s future by bringing in Joseph Chalom, the architect behind BlackRock’s $10B Ether ETF.
ETH
$4,182.33
+7.47%
FUTURE
$0.14573
+0.30%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 04:09
Rare pattern reveals why the XRP price is crashing today
XRP price retreated for the third consecutive day, approaching a local bear market as the crypto market sell-off intensified. Ripple (XRP) dropped and retested the important support level at $3, its lowest level in nearly a week. It has dropped…
RARE
$0.06389
+2.73%
XRP
$3.3175
-0.24%
WHY
$0.00000003125
+15.31%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 03:06
Dragonfly responds to DOJ scrutiny over Tornado Cash investment, vows to ‘vigorously defend’ itself
Dragonfly Capital’s early investment in Tornado Cash could expose the firm to potential legal action from the DOJ.
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/26 02:44
No gear, no hassle: OPTO Miner launches upgraded app with DOGE, XRP support
OPTO Miner adds DOGE support, expanding its mobile cloud mining app for global crypto users. #sponsoredcontent
GEAR
$0.004485
+22.30%
MOBILE
$0.0004044
+5.12%
XRP
$3.3175
-0.24%
CLOUD
$0.08893
+0.21%
DOGE
$0.2362
+6.07%
APP
$0.003201
+0.85%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 02:33
Roman Storm’s team expected to close case next week, developer may still testify
Reporting from the New York courtroom suggested that the Tornado Cash developer could wrap up his defense in a few days, but whether he would take the stand was still
STORM
$0.01406
-1.67%
MAY
$0.05102
+0.88%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/26 02:31
Volcon doubles down on Bitcoin at ATHs, trims float to signal conviction
Volcon’s $375 million Bitcoin stash comes with an unusual twist: it was purchased near peak prices. But instead of hedging, the firm’s leaning in, tightening equity and writing puts to increase exposure as it goes full Bitcoin on the balance…
NEAR
$2.801
+4.71%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/26 02:16
Ether Machine taps demand with $1.5B institutional ETH vehicle: Finance Redefined
The passage of the GENIUS Act is bringing renewed investor interest to Ether and Ethereum-native yield-generating opportunities.
ACT
$0.04212
+4.82%
ETH
$4,182.33
+7.47%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/26 02:01
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center