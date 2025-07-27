MEXC Birjası
/
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
/
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Ethereum ghost ledger: $23b gone, burned, or bugged—Coinbase exec breaks it down
Coinbase's Conor Grogan revealed that at least 913,111 Ethereum worth $3.43 billion has been permanently lost due to user errors.
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 22:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of firing Powell
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump made it clear that he had no intention
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
TRUMP
$9.591
+4.08%
CLEAR
$0.0355
+8.79%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 21:22
Data: NFT sales on Ethereum chain reached nearly $160 million in the past 7 days, with CryptoPunks ranking first
PANews reported on July 27 that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT sales on the Ethereum chain have approached $160 million in the past 7 days, currently reaching $157,608,881, including: 1.
NFT
$0.0000004757
+0.18%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 21:20
U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick: August 1 tariff deadline will not be extended
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Fox News forwarded by Jinshi, US Commerce Secretary Lutnick said that the August 1 deadline for tariff increases will not be extended.
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
FOX
$0.03081
+2.90%
NOT
$0.002298
+5.36%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 21:11
Opinion: The GENIUS Act may push stablecoins toward payment use cases
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Cointelegraph, Fabian Dori, chief investment officer of Sygnum, said that the GENIUS Act brings the United States closer to the global consensus
PUSH
$0.04122
-0.36%
MAY
$0.05102
+0.92%
ACT
$0.04204
+4.68%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 21:07
Analyst shares secret to success with XRP, says 99% of holders could miss out
XRP advocate Edward Farina urges holders to stay strong through volatility, and hints that real gains come from conviction, not quick trades. #partnercontent.
REAL
$0.0514
+0.50%
XRP
$3.3187
-0.21%
GAINS
$0.02678
+7.63%
QUICK
$0.02479
+4.68%
NOT
$0.002298
+5.36%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 21:00
URANUS jumps 175%, NILA spikes double digits while market rally slows down
The overall crypto market shows signs of cooling, but several altcoins continue to rally. URANUS is in the lead with a notable 175% increase.
URANUS
$0.54396
+6.17%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news
2025/07/27 21:00
Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget: Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to cut interest rates
PANews reported on July 27 that according to Jinshi, Vought, director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said that Trump's only request to the Federal Reserve is to
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
TRUMP
$9.591
+4.08%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 20:50
Believe founder: Full details of the ecological flywheel mechanism will be announced tomorrow
PANews July 27 news, token issuance platform Believe founder Ben Pasternak said on the X platform, "Any currency needs a flywheel to succeed in the long run. Believe any creator
TOKEN
$0.01671
+5.02%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 20:41
MEET48's "WEB3.0 Annual Global Idol Popularity Contest" released the countdown data for one week. As of now, it has earned a total of 48.25 million IDOLs, accounting for 1.01% of the total supply of I
PANews reported on July 27 that MEET48, the first AI-Agent and AIUGC creator and fan economy ecological community in Web3.0 focusing on the entertainment field, announced the results of the
IDOL
$0.01294
-0.23%
AI
$0.1365
+5.16%
NOW
$0.00817
+0.73%
Paylaşın
PANews
2025/07/27 20:38
Populyar Xəbərlər
Daha çox
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center