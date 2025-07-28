MEXC Birjası
Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
PANews
2025/07/28 17:36
Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant
Bitcoin is trading just under $119,000, with new on-chain data suggesting the current market cycle may be nearing its top, arriving as soon as late August or early September. In a July 28 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Yonsei Dent pointed to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 17:36
South Korea’s Democratic Party proposes country’s first stablecoin bill
PANews reported on July 28 that according to the Chosun Ilbo, the Democratic Party of Korea proposed a bill on the 28th to institutionalize stablecoins. Ahn Deok-gil (transliteration), a member
PANews
2025/07/28 17:06
South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Yonhap News Agency, the Korean Bankers' Union issued a strong warning on current hot issues such as the introduction of the Korean
PANews
2025/07/28 17:05
Encryption transformation of traditional businesses: hybrid innovation becomes the new main line of Web3
After observing the projects that have been favored in the primary investment market recently, I found a commonality: they all tend to "hybrid innovation" and use web3's technology infra to
PANews
2025/07/28 17:00
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000
PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
PANews
2025/07/28 16:43
Trump Media invests $300m in Bitcoin options, raising conflict of interest concerns
Trump Media and Technology Group has placed a $300 million bet on Bitcoin-related options, a move that deepens its exposure to digital assets while raising fresh concerns over potential conflicts of interest. The investment was first reported by Bloomberg on…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:41
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles
The Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on its crypto bet with another major purchase. Metaplanet has added another 780 Bitcoin (BTC) to its growing treasury, according to a new disclosure published on July 28. The latest purchase, worth…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:40
China busts $20m BTC laundering ring, will crypto stance worsen?
A Beijing court has sentenced seven people over a crypto laundering case involving $20 million in stolen funds, raising fresh questions about how China might tighten its stance on digital assets. According to local reports, at the center of the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:39
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold
Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Crypto.news
2025/07/28 16:37
