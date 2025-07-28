2025-08-09 Saturday

Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live

As the cryptocurrency market continues to develop, more and more users want to participate in digital asset mining in a simple and safe way. IOTA Miner, a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK with many years of global operation experience, has officially launched a new mobile application to help users realize passive income anytime, anywhere and enjoy the smart mining experience. Mobile Innovation: Cloud Mining for Everyone The IOTA Miner app is designed for smartphones, breaking the reliance of traditional mining on hardware and technical barriers. No mining machine or technical background required: just download the app, register and start mining. View anytime, anywhere: Track the progress of mining contracts, daily income and account assets in real time through an intuitive and friendly interface. One-click management: Flexibly adjust contracts to meet different budgets and investment goals. Security and Stability: Making Income More Secure The platform uses McAfee® terminal encryption and Cloudflare® network protection to achieve bank-level asset security and resist potential network risks. At the same time, IOTA Miner provides 100% system availability and 24/7 technical support to ensure that global users can mine without worries at any time. Instant rewards and flexible contracts: tailored for different users New user rewards: Register to get $15 starting capital, and experience mining without any deposit. Daily sign-in rewards: Continuous login every day can get another $0.60 active reward. Diversified contracts : From one-day contracts starting at $15 to flexible plans suitable for long-term investment, it meets the different needs of novice and experienced users. Multi-currency income: Supports payment and withdrawal of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, USDT, USDC, etc. Green and Sustainable: Intelligence and Environmental Protection Are Equally Important IOTA Miner fully adopts cloud data centers driven by clean renewable energy, which greatly reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions, making mining more environmentally friendly and in line with the expectations of global users for sustainable development. Three Simple Steps to Start Smart Mining Register an account : Visit iotaminer.com to create a free account. Choose a contract: Choose the most suitable cloud mining plan according to your personal budget. Start mining: You can get income in real time after activation, without complicated operations or additional equipment. IOTA Miner: Make Mining within Reach Whether you are a crypto novice, student, part-time investor or a veteran player who wants to expand passive income, IOTA Miner provides you with a simple, secure and smart cloud mining solution. Visit the official website or download the App now to start your smart mining journey.
CryptoNews2025/07/28 21:22
TRON. Inc submits hybrid shelf offering application to the U.S. SEC with a scale of up to $1 billion

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, TRON.Inc submitted a hybrid shelf issuance application to the US SEC, with a maximum fundraising scale of US$1 billion.
PANews2025/07/28 21:18
Coinbase bets on stablecoins and AI to transform global e-commerce

Coinbase is betting that stablecoins will power a new kind of economy, one where AI agents manage money, transact autonomously, and replace traditional credit and debit rails in the background. As these tools become more embedded in online commerce, consumers…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 21:16
Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

On July 18, 2025, the Incrypted team hosted an AMA with representatives from Cycle Network and Golden Goose — two interconnected projects working to streamline the Web3 experience. Cycle Network is building infrastructure that lets developers launch decentralized applications without the need for blockchain bridges, using a framework called chain abstraction. Golden Goose, a gamified […] Сообщение Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted2025/07/28 21:14
Monero faces network takeover attempt by mining pool Qubic, sparking community backlash

PANews July 28 news, according to Cointelegraph, Monero is facing a suspected network takeover attempt initiated by the mining pool Qubic, which has aroused strong opposition from the community and
PANews2025/07/28 21:13
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies

PANews July 28 news, according to Fortune magazine, financial technology giant PayPal launched a new payment option on Monday, which will allow small US merchants to accept more than 100
PANews2025/07/28 21:06
Is crypto lending making a comeback?

A new wave crypto lending startups is extending high-risk, short-term loans to underserved borrowers, rekindling a sector that nearly collapsed in 2022. In a recent interview with The Financial Times, Diego Estevez, founder of San Francisco-based Divine Research, revealed that…
Crypto.news2025/07/28 21:04
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh

Author: 0xBrooker BTC daily trend BTC opened at $117315.68 this week and closed at $117312.70, up 1.84%, with a high of $120300.00 and a low of $114750.00, an amplitude of
PANews2025/07/28 21:00
Interactive Brokers Considers Launching New Stablecoin for Clients

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Reuters, Thomas Peterffy, the billionaire founder of Interactive Brokers, said in an interview that the company is studying the possibility of issuing
PANews2025/07/28 20:51
Listed company Hyperion DeFi increased its holdings of 108,594 HYPE tokens

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Globenewswire, HyperionDeFi (NASDAQ: HYPD) announced the purchase of 108,594 additional HYPE tokens, bringing its total HYPE holdings to 1,535,772, with an average
PANews2025/07/28 20:42

