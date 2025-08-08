2025-08-09 Saturday

Ukraine's Central Bank Governor: Hopes to legalize cryptocurrencies, but does not want to use them as a means of payment

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cryptonews, the Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Andriy Pyshnyy, explicitly stated that cryptocurrencies cannot be used as a means
PANews 2025/08/08 13:40
Ukraine Central Bank Wants Crypto Legalization, But Not as Means of Payment: Governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy has outlined some of the prerequisites of crypto legalization, adding that, however, the asset class cannot become a means of payment in the nation. In an interview with RBC-Ukraine , he called the use of crypto as a legal tender a “red line” for the NBU. “Virtual Assets Cannot be Means of Payments “ “It is important for us that our ‘red lines’ are clearly observed,” the governor said. “Virtual assets cannot be a means of payment, cannot in any way undermine the effectiveness of our monetary instruments.” He stressed that due to legalization of crypto, there shouldn’t be a transfer of monetary powers or weakening of the regulator’s instruments. Further, the governor warned that under martial law, crypto assets should not become a tool for circumventing currency restrictions. “The legalization of virtual assets should also not undermine our effectiveness in ensuring financial monitoring; the legislation in this area should implement the norms of international FATF standards and relevant European regulations,” the NBU head added. Governor Pyshnyy called for “the de-shadowing” of digital assets, which would have a positive impact on the reputation of the Ukrainian financial sector among international partners. NBU to Test CBDC, Governor Reveals e-Hryvnia Plans The NBU is experimenting the potential e-hryvnia architecture model and is currently preparing for a pilot project with a technological partner, the governor further noted. Given Ukraine’s European integration course, special attention is paid to the development of the Digital Euro project. “We want this pilot to give us as much information as possible to decide on a large-scale issue. At the same time, we are looking very closely at how the CBDC process is developing in other central banks,” Pyshny said. Though it is too early to reveal any timeframe on the launch of an e-hryvnia, he said the NBU is already working with the European Central Bank, the Bundesbank, the Bank of Belgium, the Bank of France, and the Bank of Singapore. In June, Ukrainian lawmakers proposed a draft bill that could allow the NBU to include Bitcoin and other crypto in its national reserves.
CryptoNews 2025/08/08 13:17
Animoca forms joint venture with Standard Chartered, HKT for Hong Kong stablecoin license

Animoca Brands has formed a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) and HKT to seek a stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong. According to an Aug. 8 press release, the new entity, Anchorpoint Financial Limited, lodged its application…
Crypto.news 2025/08/08 13:16
XRP Surges Over 13% After Ripple and SEC Drop Final Appeals in Landmark Case

Ripple Labs and the US SEC have officially ended their nearly four-year legal fight, marking one of the most closely watched cases in crypto history. The move sent XRP up more than 13% following the announcement. On Thursday, both parties filed a joint notice with the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, stating they would voluntarily withdraw their respective appeals. The SEC dropped its challenge to a 2023 ruling that found Ripple’s XRP token was not a security when sold on public exchanges. Ripple, in turn, withdrew its cross-appeal. Each side agreed to cover its own legal costs. Ripple Lawsuit Sparked Major Test of How US Courts View Digital Tokens The case began in 2020, when the SEC sued Ripple under then-Chair Jay Clayton, accusing the firm of raising funds through an unregistered securities offering by selling XRP. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, quickly became a test case for how US law should treat digital tokens. Following the Commission's vote today, the SEC and Ripple formally filed directly with the Second Circuit to dismiss their appeals. The end…and now back to business. https://t.co/nVqthNcFOt — Stuart Alderoty (@s_alderoty) August 7, 2025 In July 2023, US District Judge Analisa Torres issued a split ruling. She found that Ripple had indeed violated securities laws when it sold XRP directly to institutional investors . However, she said that sales to retail investors through public exchanges did not meet the definition of a securities offering, a conclusion widely seen as a partial win for the broader crypto sector. The SEC appealed the retail sales portion of the ruling last year, while Ripple filed a cross-appeal seeking to defend its position in full. Ripple Secures Closure as SEC Scales Back Aggressive Crypto Legal Strategy But after Donald Trump returned to the White House and installed new leadership at the SEC, the agency began stepping back from several enforcement actions. More than a dozen crypto-related cases and probes have since been dropped. Ripple and the SEC agreed in June last year to resolve the remaining penalties tied to the case. Judge Torres imposed a $125m fine and a permanent injunction barring Ripple from violating securities laws in future institutional sales of XRP. That penalty, now in escrow, will be transferred to the US Treasury following the conclusion of the appeals. Negotiations earlier this year to lower the penalty amount failed, with Judge Torres rejecting multiple proposals over procedural issues. The dismissal of the appeals finalizes the settlement terms, bringing the long-running dispute to a close. Now, with the 2023 ruling intact, legal observers say the case may become a key reference for how courts evaluate whether crypto assets qualify as securities. For Ripple, it clears the way to expand operations, particularly in jurisdictions that have already adopted clearer regulatory guidelines.
CryptoNews 2025/08/08 13:00
The whale that previously panic-sold 5504 ETH bought back 3358 ETH at a higher price

PANews reported on August 8 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two days ago, the giant whale 0x46DB panic-sold 5,504 ETH (US$19.81 million) when the market fell, with an average selling
PANews 2025/08/08 12:57
A certain whale/institution has hoarded over 170,000 ETH in the past four days, worth approximately $670 million.

PANews reported on August 8th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale/institution has accumulated 171,015 ETH (worth $670 million) through six addresses over the past four days. In the
PANews 2025/08/08 12:54
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Posts Record Quarterly Revenue and Profit, Beats Estimates

CleanSpark has delivered the strongest quarter in its history, posting record revenue and profit that outpaced Wall Street expectations. Key Takeaways: CleanSpark posted record Q3 revenue of $198.6M, up 91% year-on-year. EPS hit $0.78, far exceeding analyst estimates of $0.20. The company reached 50 EH/s hashrate using only US infrastructure and grew its Bitcoin treasury to 12,703 BTC. The U.S.-based Bitcoin miner reported $198.6 million in revenue for its fiscal third quarter, up 91% from $104 million a year earlier and ahead of analyst forecasts of around $195 million. Net income surged to $257.4 million, reversing a $236.2 million loss in the same period last year, the firm said in a Thursday announcement . CleanSpark EPS Soars to $0.78, Crushing $0.20 Estimates Diluted earnings per share came in at 78 cents, well above estimates of roughly 20 cents. “This was the most successful quarter in CleanSpark’s history, and it reflects the strength of our strategy,” said CEO Zach Bradford. CFO Gary Vecchiarelli noted that operational expenses were fully covered by monthly Bitcoin production while the company expanded its treasury holdings. CleanSpark said it became the first public miner to achieve 50 exahashes per second (EH/s) using exclusively US infrastructure, representing 5.8% of the global hashrate. The company’s Bitcoin treasury now stands at 12,703 BTC, worth about $1.48 billion, making it the ninth-largest public holder of the cryptocurrency. CleanSpark achieved this without issuing new equity in 2025. Today $CLSK reported fiscal year third quarter 2025 results (ended 6/30/25). *Quarterly revenue: $198.6 million (up 90.8% from same prior fiscal quarter) *Quarterly bitcoin production: 2,012 *Quarterly average revenue per coin: $98,753 Full press release here:… pic.twitter.com/PcZ0wXPUZA — CleanSpark Inc. (@CleanSpark_Inc) August 7, 2025 Despite the strong results, CleanSpark’s stock (CLSK) fell 2.5% on Thursday to $10.72, with after-hours trading showing less than a 1% gain. The shares remain up 16.4% year-to-date, outperforming rival MARA Holdings, which is down over 7% in 2025. The bumper quarter comes amid a broader upswing for Bitcoin miners, fueled by a 32% rise in the asset’s price between April and June. MARA Holdings recently posted a 64% year-on-year revenue jump to $238 million, while Riot Platforms reported a record $219.5 million net income for the same period. Chinese Roots Still Dominate Global Bitcoin Mining As reported, over half of the world’s Bitcoin mining operations still trace their origins to China , with 55% to 65% of mining linked to Chinese capital, hardware, or expertise, according to Uminers CEO Batyr Hydyrov. Despite China’s 2021 mining ban, key Chinese players have maintained influence by relocating operations overseas. Major Chinese manufacturers Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, responsible for 99% of Bitcoin mining hardware, have shifted production to the U.S. to avoid tariffs, helping boost America’s share of Bitcoin’s total hashrate from 4% in 2019 to 38% today. Hydyrov added that former Chinese miners have often increased capacity after moving abroad, with some expanding by up to 150%, and noted that limited mining still persists within China’s remote regions where enforcement is lax. Meanwhile, in Iran, officials have raised concerns over the rising strain crypto mining is placing on the nation’s electricity grid, claiming that the activity now contributes to as much as 20% of the country’s energy imbalance.
CryptoNews 2025/08/08 12:49
Vitalik Buterin backs Ethereum treasury firms but warns of leverage risks

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has voiced support for public companies holding Ether as part of their treasuries, while cautioning against the dangers of excessive borrowing.  Speaking in a Bankless podcast interview on Aug. 7, Buterin said that so-called Ethereum (ETH)…
Crypto.news 2025/08/08 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 08, 2025 – Crypto Market Soars as Trump Greenlights 401(k) Crypto Investments, ETH Tops $3,900

The crypto market rallied sharply during early Asian trading hours on Friday, with most sectors gaining between 2% and 9%, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement plans to invest in digital assets, unlocking potential access to $9 trillion in long-term capital. Optimism was further fueled by expectations of easing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ethereum surged 5.67% to briefly break $3,900, while Bitcoin rose 2% to trade near $117,000. Standout moves included XRP’s 12.8% jump after settling its four-year SEC battle, and notable gains across PayFi, DeFi, meme, and RWA tokens. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
CryptoNews 2025/08/08 12:31
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$222 million yesterday (August 7, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
PANews 2025/08/08 12:04

