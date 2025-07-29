2025-08-09 Saturday

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$28.196 million

PANews reported on July 29 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
PANews2025/07/29 16:23
ETH Strategy announced that it raised 12,342 ETH, equivalent to approximately $46.5 million, in pre-launch funding.

PANews reported on July 29th that Ethereum treasury protocol ETH Strategy announced it had raised 12,342 ETH (approximately $46.5 million) in its pre-launch funding round. The protocol aims to provide
PANews2025/07/29 16:19
ZKsync new proposal: Apply for 27.7 million ZK tokens for security committee operations

PANews reported on July 29th that the ZKsync Security Committee issued a new proposal requesting $1.108 million in funding to support its operations over the next 12 months. Funding will
PANews2025/07/29 16:07
UAE's RAKBANK Bank partners with Bitpanda to launch retail cryptocurrency services

PANews reported on July 29 that RAKBANK, a traditional bank in the UAE, has reached a cooperation with Bitpanda, a cryptocurrency platform headquartered in Vienna, becoming the first traditional bank
PANews2025/07/29 15:53
The Liquidity Illusion: When Monetary Bubbles Mask the Structural Collapse of Civilization

Author: arndxt , Crypto KOL Translated by: Felix, PANews We are currently at the end of a cycle of extreme financialization. An altcoin can increase tenfold in a month, only
PANews2025/07/29 15:31
4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack

In every crypto cycle, a few projects rise to the top and could even lead conversations for a few years. There are many tokens already, but only a small number have staying power. As we anticipate the next wave of innovation and leading narratives, some projects are already standing out from the start for their.. The post 4 Cryptos to Watch Through 2030: Why SPY Leads the Pack appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/07/29 15:30
CoinShares Launches Zero-Fee SEI ETP and Offers 2% Staking Return

PANews reported on July 29th that CoinShares launched a new exchange-traded product (ETP), offering direct investment in the SEI, free management fees, and a 2% annualized staking yield. Backed by
PANews2025/07/29 15:08
The false promise of stablecoins: the next time bomb for the US financial crisis

Article by: Rana Foroohar Translated by: Block Unicorn Last week, I was heartbroken when I read that JPMorgan Chase was considering lending against clients' cryptocurrency holdings, even though we all
PANews2025/07/29 15:00
A16z leads $60 million Series A funding round for US lending platform Salient

PANews July 29 news, according to Tech in Asia , Salient , a San Francisco-based lending platform, recently completed a $60 million A round of financing, led by Andreessen Horowitz
PANews2025/07/29 14:56
Chinese BTC Mining Firm Bitmain Mulls Building First US Facility

Chinese Bitcoin mining rig manufacturer Bitmain is considering a phased strategy to establish its first US factory soon. The company would also officially set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida, Bloomberg reported . In the first phase, Bitmain intends to recruit about 250 local employees for manufacturing and site-level maintenance units. According to Irene Gao, Bitmain’s global business chief, the company will start its initial output in early 2026 and begin full-scale production later in the year. Gao calls the US a “unique opportunity” at a time when Trump’s administration is riding towards pro-crypto policies and a “Made in USA” strategy. The shift is further driven by the US industrial policies, tariffs, and China’s 2021 mining ban. Last month, Trump’s family-associated crypto venture raised $220 million to buy Bitcoin and digital asset mining equipment. US Labor Costs Are Higher: Bitmain Gao noted that local production would speed up deliveries and repairs for US customers, while labor costs remain high. “The move still makes commercial sense,” she added, especially when there is uncertainty around tariffs. Alternatively, Chinese supply chains are under fire, with Trump’s trade war disrupting several businesses, including Bitmain’s US expansion goals. Beijing-based company shipments have been held up at several ports with heightened scrutiny by the Customs department. If established, Bitmain would join America’s top publicly-listed miners, including Mara Holdings, Riot Platforms and CleanSpart. Additionally, another North American Bitcoin mining giant, Hut8, is already planning a full stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, under the American Bitcoin brand. Hut8 purchased 31,145 Bitmain machines to upgrade its mining fleet in November 2024. Chinese Bitcoin Miners Pivot to US Soil During President Joe Biden’s administration, Chinese Bitcoin miners operating in the US drew security concerns. Last year, Biden ordered a Chinese-backed cryptocurrency mining company to sell land near a Wyoming nuclear missile base, citing national security concerns. Per the University of Cambridge report, three biggest makers of Bitcoin (BTC) mining machines — Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, manufacture 99% of the world’s BTC mining hardware. Further, Cryptonews reported that 65% of Bitcoin mining operations around the world still trace their origins to China. 🇺🇸 As Trump looks to make the US a global leader in crypto, can he achieve Bitcoin mining hashrate dominance without relying on Chinese tech? #Bitcoin #Mining #DonaldTrump https://t.co/G8Sw2TiyFI — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 2, 2025 Batyr Hydyrov, CEO of crypto mining equipment provider Uminers said that China’s previous hashrate has moved to countries like Russia and the U.S. As there is a brain drain among Bitcoin miners from China to other nations, particularly the USA, the U.S.’ share of the total Bitcoin mining hashrate, or computing power, surged from 4% in 2019 to the current 38% .
CryptoNews2025/07/29 14:54

