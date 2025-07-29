2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel

Former US SEC official joins Veda as general counsel

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Cointelegraph, the decentralized finance platform Veda has appointed TuongVy Le to its team as General Counsel, stepping up efforts to expand cross-chain
CROSS
CROSS$0.30561+1.87%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 21:04
Two years have passed since the inscription craze. Will BTCFi lead the Bitcoin ecosystem bull market again?

Two years have passed since the inscription craze. Will BTCFi lead the Bitcoin ecosystem bull market again?

Author: Tiger Research Compiled by AididiaoJP, Foresight News Summary Bitcoin's capital base is vast but underutilized. BTCFi will change this: With over 14 million BTC currently idle, Bitcoin lacks the
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00248605+5.73%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,077.35+0.45%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00408-1.89%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 21:00
SharpLink: Target to Hold 1 Million ETH

SharpLink: Target to Hold 1 Million ETH

PANews reported on July 29th that publicly listed SharpLink (SBET) posted on the X platform: "Our goal is to hold 1 million ETH. We are closer than you think and
THINK Token
THINK$0.02375-2.02%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004925+0.16%
Ethereum
ETH$4,185.22+7.51%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 21:00
The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.

The DEGEN Foundation is exploring a phased destruction of 32.5% of its total DEGEN token supply.

According to PANews on July 29th, the DEGEN Foundation published a post on the X platform discussing a phased destruction of 32.5% of the total DEGEN token supply to address
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01683+5.38%
Degen
DEGEN$0.004005+8.53%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 20:54
China’s JD.com registers ‘Jcoin’ ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime

China’s JD.com registers ‘Jcoin’ ahead of Hong Kong stablecoin regime

China’s JD.com first announced plans for a Hong Kong dollar stablecoin last summer and is now expected to be among the first issuers under HKMA’s stablecoin regime.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02186-2.84%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00819+0.98%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 20:49
APT Miner: A digital asset safe haven under the wave of compliance

APT Miner: A digital asset safe haven under the wave of compliance

With the GENIUS Act now in effect, compliant and stable platforms like APT Miner are becoming the future of crypto income. #sponsored
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00597-2.48%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4701+2.82%
Wink
LIKE$0.009705+2.45%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04211+4.75%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14567+0.26%
Aptos
APT$4.84+3.68%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:34
Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial pumps ETH stack to $296 million

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), the Donald Trump-backed DeFi firm, has picked up another batch of ETH, extending its buying spree as prices push higher. According to data shared by Lookonchain on July 29, WLFI has purchased an additional 256.75 Ethereum…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.623+4.23%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.1021-1.33%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001997-1.43%
EPNS
PUSH$0.04125-0.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,185.22+7.51%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:30
Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year. Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch…
U
U$0.02529-12.64%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,077.35+0.45%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000001108+6.64%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/29 20:29
Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry

Hong Kong finalizes stablecoin rules, launches public registry

The HKMA finalized stablecoin regulations set to take effect Aug. 1, warning no licenses have been issued and urging caution against hype and scams.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.36+6.64%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.00597-2.48%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 20:29
SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH

SharpLink disclosed that its total Ethereum holdings have increased to approximately 438,000 ETH

PANews reported on July 29th that Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink announced on its X platform that it purchased approximately 77,210 ETH for approximately $290 million between July 21st and 27th, with
Ethereum
ETH$4,185.22+7.51%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/29 20:23

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center