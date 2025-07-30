MEXC Birjası
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
2025-08-09 Saturday
Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri
Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
Smart money increased their holdings again after the LUNA/UST crash, purchasing nearly $10 million worth of WBTC and ETH in 9 hours.
PANews reported on July 30 that according to Aunt Ai, "smart money that shorted BTC when LUNA/UST collapsed and earned $5.16 million" recently chose to increase its holdings during the
BTC
$117,063.28
+0.44%
LUNA
$0.1673
+3.71%
AI
$0.1369
+5.14%
SMART
$0.006905
-3.46%
ETH
$4,185.3
+7.51%
WBTC
$116,955.75
+0.43%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:09
BTCS plans to raise $2 billion to increase cryptocurrency investment
PANews reported on July 30th that BTCS Inc., a blockchain technology company focused on Ethereum, filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, planning to raise
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
PANews
2025/07/30 09:01
Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop
According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be
FOX
$0.03092
+3.44%
TOKEN
$0.01684
+5.51%
VIA
$0.0164
+6.49%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:53
Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month
According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the
ETH
$4,185.3
+7.51%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:41
Warnings from multiple locations: Beware of new "stablecoin investment" scams
PANews reported on July 30th that some unscrupulous institutions have recently capitalized on the buzz around "stablecoins," issuing or hyping so-called "virtual currencies," "digital assets," and "stablecoin investment projects," promising
BUZZ
$0.008891
+1.37%
VIRTUAL
$1.4162
+5.32%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:30
CITIC Securities: Continue to monitor issuers that may obtain the first batch of stablecoin licenses
PANews reported on July 30th that a CITIC Securities research report indicated that on July 29th, the HKMA released a series of documents regarding the regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers,
MAY
$0.05098
+0.81%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:29
pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL to the PUMP repurchase address 3 hours ago
According to a report by PANews on July 30, pump.fun transferred 12,000 SOL (approximately $2.16 million) to the PUMP buyback address three hours ago for subsequent ongoing buybacks. It is
FUN
$0.009051
+0.44%
SOL
$181.32
+3.46%
PUMP
$0.003372
-0.11%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:08
ZachXBT investigation leads to Cameron Redman's conviction
PANews reported on July 30th that Canadian Cameron Redman was convicted and ordered to pay restitution for his investigation, according to ZachXBT. In June 2022, Redman profited 250 ETH by
JUNE
$0.0979
+22.52%
ETH
$4,185.3
+7.51%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:06
The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi
According to PANews on July 30, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House postponed the vote on the CFTC Chairman nomination, suspected of being due to concerns about conflicts of
WHITE
$0.0004276
+4.01%
MAY
$0.05098
+0.81%
HOUSE
$0.030694
-8.31%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:01
With an annual revenue of 13 million, will Spheron's "revenue reaching target and then issuing tokens" set a new benchmark in the AI field?
Another project has already announced its TGE with ARR results! Recently, Spheron Network announced its TGE with over $13 million in ARR revenue. With revenue now generated and the ecosystem
AI
$0.1369
+5.14%
NOW
$0.00819
+0.98%
PANews
2025/07/30 08:00
Iran's currency has depreciated by more than 20%, and most exchange houses refuse to accept it
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH
Hong Kong Business Federation released a research report proposing six suggestions to support the construction of a global stablecoin issuance center