2025-08-09 Saturday

JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies.

JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are partnering to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies.

PANews reported on July 30th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that JPMorgan Chase and Coinbase are collaborating to make it easier for Chase customers to buy cryptocurrencies, according to
PANews2025/07/30 20:12
Trump’s Crypto Empire: $1.2 billion in Personal Profit – 20% of His Government Advisors Hold Cryptocurrencies [Infographic]

Trump’s Crypto Empire: $1.2 billion in Personal Profit – 20% of His Government Advisors Hold Cryptocurrencies [Infographic]

Trump’s penchant for digital assets is no secret. However, the scale of his investments is considerable, as a new infographic from Cryptonews shows. Donald Trump’s personal crypto wealth has now already exceeded the $1.2 billion mark. According to the Democratic Caucus on the U.S. Congressional Financial Services Committee, Trump has systematically worked in recent months to weaken relevant regulatory authorities and stifle ongoing proceedings to build up crypto wealth secretly. According to a recent analysis, this wealth now even exceeds the total value of his real estate portfolio. As the infographic shows, Trump’s crypto wealth is spread across several asset classes and projects with a direct or indirect connection to his name. At the top is World Liberty Financial, a crypto company with close family ties, from which, according to research, Donald Trump is said to have siphoned around $390 million. This is followed by a $315 million meme coin, for which Trump licensed his name and profited from the price increase, as well as obfuscated wallets and investments valued at $430 million. He generated further income, among other things, from the sale of his own Trump NFTs. Trump’s attributed crypto wealth according to Forbes’ research. Source: Forbes . A central element of Trump’s crypto strategy is the aggressive positioning of his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), as an institutional Bitcoin investor. As the infographic shows, the company now holds approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related securities—including physical holdings, options, and exchange-traded products. Notably, the remaining liquid assets amount to only around $1 billion, meaning that roughly two-thirds of the total liquidity reserve is tied up in crypto assets. Percentage of BTC and bitcoin-related securities (“Bitcoin”) in total liquidity of the Trump Media & Technology Group. Source: Trump Media & Technology Group ; With this strategy, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is now one of the largest Bitcoin holders in the world. As the infographic shows, the company already ranks sixth among all publicly traded companies with Bitcoin holdings – ahead of well-known players like Tesla, Coinbase, and Galaxy Digital. Only companies like MicroStrategy, Marathon Digital, and Block (formerly Square) currently hold larger BTC reserves. This position among the top holders shows the importance Bitcoin has become for TMTG’s strategic financial management – and also highlights how closely intertwined Trump’s media empire is with the cryptocurrency industry. Top Bitcoin Treasury companies by BTC holdings. Source: BitcoinTreasuries As the infographic shows, Trump Media & Technology Group’s (TMTG) Bitcoin holdings are not only large—they also represent a significant portion of the company’s overall valuation. Approximately 40% of TMTG’s current market capitalization is accounted for by BTC holdings, underscoring the company’s dependence on the Bitcoin price. Percentage of Trump Media’s BTC held in the total market capitalization of Trump Media stock. Source: BitcoinTreasuries Despite its massive Bitcoin holdings, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) shares have recently performed significantly weaker than the Bitcoin price itself. As the infographic shows, the stock’s performance is clearly lagging behind the crypto asset – both in the short term and over several months. Stock performance vs. Bitcoin performance. Source: Finanzen.net; Donald Trump’s family circle is also deeply involved in the crypto strategy. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, are among the co-founders of American Bitcoin. This company has already raised $220 million in institutional capital to finance Bitcoin reserves and mining infrastructure. At the same time, all three Trump sons are co-founders of World Liberty Financial, arguably the most central crypto vehicle in the Trump network; the US President operates there as “co-founder emeritus.” Eric Trump also recently commented publicly on Ethereum. On February 4, he described ETH as a buying opportunity and recently hinted that he sees the cryptocurrency’s fair value at $8,000. The neutrality of this Ethereum forecast can at least be questioned with regard to investments from the surrounding area. Source: X According to an analysis by the Washington Post, around 20% of current Trump advisors actively hold cryptocurrencies. This raises questions about the independence of political decision-making processes – especially at a time when crypto regulation and government Bitcoin initiatives are gaining increasing importance. The high proportion of investors in Trump’s immediate circle underscores the close personal and financial ties between politics and digital assets. Percentage of Trump advisors holding cryptocurrencies. Source: Washington Post
CryptoNews2025/07/30 20:07
Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin miner MARA posts $808m profit as BTC rally drives record gains

Bitcoin mining and treasury firm MARA Holdings was a big beneficiary of Bitcoin's price increases.
Crypto.news2025/07/30 20:07
White House Gears Up to Publish Key Report on U.S. Crypto Strategy

White House Gears Up to Publish Key Report on U.S. Crypto Strategy

A cryptocurrency task force established by President Donald Trump is expected to release its long-awaited crypto strategy report on Wednesday, detailing the administration’s digital asset policy objectives. According to Reuters , this will be the group’s first public update and will reflect months of behind-the-scenes coordination to craft the White House’s stance on tokenization, crypto markets, and blockchain-based financial products. The report follows Trump’s January executive order, which called for developing a comprehensive national approach to cryptocurrency regulation and innovation. BREAKING: TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CRYPTO REPORT TO INCLUDE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR #BITCOIN AND CRYPTO MARKET STRUCTURE BILL – REUTERS CLARITY ADVANCING. THIS IS HUGE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EuqpxUDtcs — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) July 30, 2025 Reuters reports that the policy document will offer guidance on what legislation and regulatory frameworks should be pursued to align with the administration’s pro-crypto goals. One source told Reuters that the report is expected to recommend a defined role for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in regulating blockchain-based securities such as tokenized stocks and bonds. A second source indicated that the document would also reflect the administration’s position on ongoing congressional efforts to establish clearer rules for the crypto industry. Mortgage and Retirement Accounts Could Include Crypto One of the most anticipated elements of the upcoming crypto strategy report is the potential inclusion of digital assets in traditional financial systems, particularly mortgages and retirement savings plans like 401(k)s. If implemented, this would represent a landmark shift in how crypto holdings are treated within mainstream finance. “If the report backs the inclusion of digital assets in mortgage assessments and 401(k) plans, it would mark a significant change in how digital asset wealth is treated,” said Liat Shetret, Vice President of Global Policy and Regulation at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic. Such a move could have wide-reaching effects. For homebuyers who hold substantial crypto assets, these could be counted toward their financial profile, potentially increasing mortgage access for a new class of crypto-first consumers. However, it would also introduce new challenges for banks and lenders, including how to assess, verify, and safeguard volatile and decentralized assets. Strategic Reserve and Regulatory Clarity While some in the crypto space are eyeing the possibility of a strategic Bitcoin reserve or national digital asset stockpile, experts say that regulatory clarity is far more important. Shetret stresses that institutions are eager for streamlined oversight and consistency. “Many are watching closely for signals around a pro-growth and innovation-friendly federal regulatory framework that balances a commitment to making the U.S. the global center for digital assets while also maintaining financial integrity,” adds Shetret. Such a framework would likely involve cross-agency coordination, with defined supervisory roles for the SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and Treasury. Industry Braces for Policy Impact The report’s release could reshape the U.S. crypto sector and send ripple effects through global markets. While speculative attention focuses on dramatic initiatives like a Bitcoin reserve, the true impact may come from how the U.S. integrates digital assets into legacy financial systems and the degree to which legal and regulatory ambiguity is resolved. Earlier this month, in a landmark week for the U.S. crypto industry, President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law . The move marked a seismic shift in the regulatory framework for digital assets, particularly dollar-backed stablecoins, and indicated a broader push by the Trump administration to bring clarity and control to the sector. 🚨 Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law — the first major U.S. crypto bill to clear Congress. #CryptoRegulation #GeniusAct https://t.co/fSH8DZnCIo — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 18, 2025
CryptoNews2025/07/30 20:00
From sandbox to licensing, a comprehensive guide to Hong Kong’s upcoming stablecoin policy

From sandbox to licensing, a comprehensive guide to Hong Kong’s upcoming stablecoin policy

Starting August 1, 2025, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will open applications for stablecoin issuance licenses, marking a new phase of formal implementation for stablecoin development in Hong Kong. This
PANews2025/07/30 20:00
Cardano vs. Bitcoin: Hoskinson’s 1,000x ADA prediction draws debate

Cardano vs. Bitcoin: Hoskinson’s 1,000x ADA prediction draws debate

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, has sparked discussion around ADA’s long-term potential, claiming the token could outperform Bitcoin by a wide margin. Speaking with Blockworks co-founder Jason Yanowitz on July 28, Hoskinson argued that while Bitcoin (BTC) could increase…
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:59
Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

Trump says tariff deadline won't be extended

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said on social media: "The August 1 deadline is the August 1 deadline - it is as solid
PANews2025/07/30 19:51
The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.

The White House's upcoming crypto policy report is expected to include views on tokenization and recommendations for crypto legislation.

According to Reuters, the cryptocurrency task force established by US President Trump will release a report on Wednesday (2:30 a.m. Beijing time on July 31) that is expected to outline
PANews2025/07/30 19:48
This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

This Shiba Inu rival is positioned for a 5000% climb by Q4

Little Pepe is emerging as the memecoin to watch in 2025, combining viral appeal with real infrastructure and a projected 5,000% upside. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/30 19:28
Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

Auradin to deliver $73 million worth of Bitcoin mining equipment to MARA in the first half of 2025

PANews reported on July 30th that, according to TheMinerMag, Bitcoin mining company MARA disclosed in its latest quarterly filing that it had received $73.3 million worth of Teraflux Bitcoin mining
PANews2025/07/30 19:27

