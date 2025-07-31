2025-08-09 Saturday

Trump Report Calls for Clear Crypto Laws and SEC Rules for Digital Assets

A new White House report released by the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets outlines the Trump administration’s vision for transforming the U.S. into a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation. Today the White House is releasing its comprehensive report on digital assets, providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for innovators in a cutting-edge industry. President Trump is delivering on his promise to make the U.S. the crypto capital of the planet. pic.twitter.com/hrp8uQwf76 — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) July 30, 2025 Formed under Executive Order 14178, the group —comprising senior federal officials—has been tasked with delivering recommendations to shape a clear and supportive regulatory framework for digital financial technologies. The 166-page report asserts that by embracing these proposals, the U.S. can usher in a “Golden Age of Crypto” and position itself as the undisputed leader in this transformative sector. The White House just published a 166 page Digital Asset Report. 391 mentions of Crypto, 130 mentions of Bitcoin, 32 mentions of DeFi and 28 mentions of Ethereum. We won forever. pic.twitter.com/Z85BzykkxN — Farokh (Perma/Bull) (@farokh) July 30, 2025 The group points out the need for both legislative and regulatory clarity. It calls on Congress to close gaps in oversight by giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets, while encouraging the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi) into mainstream financial systems. Simultaneously, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and CFTC are urged to provide immediate federal guidance on registration, custody, trading, and recordkeeping—essentially fast-tracking safe access to crypto markets. Modernizing Financial Infrastructure for the Digital Era A central theme of the report is the modernization of U.S. financial regulation to support blockchain innovation. The Trump administration claims to have already ended what it refers to as “Operation Choke Point 2.0,” which previously restricted banking access for crypto firms. 🚨President Trump at the White House Crypto Summit: "We are ENDING Biden's Operation Choke Point 2.0!" pic.twitter.com/seQFOA1T1d — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 8, 2025 The Working Group recommends further reforms to clarify how banks can safely engage in activities like stablecoin issuance, tokenization, and custody services. It also calls for more transparent pathways for obtaining federal bank charters or Reserve Bank master accounts. Importantly, the report emphasizes that bank capital rules should reflect the actual risk of digital assets—not just their technical architecture—allowing institutions to better serve crypto users without disproportionate regulatory burdens. Solidifying the U.S. Dollar’s Role in the Digital Age President Trump’s signing of the GENIUS Act on July 18 created the first-ever federal stablecoin framework. The White House sees this as a key step in strengthening the role of the U.S. dollar in global digital finance. The report urges regulators to swiftly implement the Act while safeguarding personal freedoms by opposing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). To protect privacy and civil liberties, the Working Group supports the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. This legislation would enshrine Trump’s Executive Order banning the creation of a U.S. CBDC, citing concerns over government overreach and surveillance. Crypto Tax Clarity and AML Modernization The report stresses the importance of fair and predictable tax treatment for digital assets. It recommends that the Treasury and IRS issue new guidance on topics such as wrapped tokens, staking, and small-scale transactions, while also reviewing outdated guidance on mining and other crypto-related income. It also encourages Congress to modify tax rules to treat digital assets as a distinct category, adding them to existing frameworks like wash sale rules. On the anti-money laundering (AML) front, the Working Group advocates for updated Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) guidance, protections for self-custody, and careful regulation of DeFi participants to balance innovation with national security. The report also warns against misuse of regulatory powers to unfairly target lawful crypto activities. Trump Report Shows Regulatory Shift as Crypto Gains Ground in Washington Industry leaders welcome growing clarity as U.S. lawmakers and regulators move toward coordinated digital asset rules. Ira Auerbach, Head of Tandem and former Head of Digital Assets at Nasdaq, responded to the release of the Trump administration’s crypto report, pointing out its potential to reshape the regulatory environment in the U.S. “Crypto voices are being heard, and Washington’s crypto conversation is evolving into actual rule-making—fuel for the industry’s flywheel,” Auerbach said. “The report’s roadmap, paired with Congress’s new market-structure and GENIUS stablecoin bills, aims to put the SEC and CFTC on the same field, tells issuers what playbook to run, and signals to the over $250 billion stablecoin sector that the U.S. wants those reserves kept on-shore. Clarity like that doesn’t just cut headline risk; it lures builders, capital, and jobs back to American soil. It is the textbook definition of common-sense regulation,” said Auerbach.
2025/07/31 05:40
Cboe, NYSE Arca move to streamline crypto ETF listings with SEC rule change request

Proposed filings aim to eliminate the need for individual ETF approvals and come a day after the SEC greenlit in-kind transactions for crypto funds.
2025/07/31 04:54
Shiba Inu price drops amid $100m open interest exodus: what’s next?

SHIB’s open interest just shed over $100 million in days, marking one of its steepest pullbacks since mid-July, after briefly peaking at $328 million. With Shibarium’s TVL dwindling and broader memecoin sentiment cooling, traders are questioning whether burns alone can…
2025/07/31 04:37
JPMorgan builds a bridge to crypto with Coinbase integration

Jamie Dimon once called Bitcoin a “hyped-up fraud.” Now, his bank is rolling out direct fiat-to-crypto rails with Coinbase. The move signals a seismic shift in how Wall Street’s biggest players view digital assets. On July 30, JPMorgan Chase and…
2025/07/31 03:32
These 3 under-$10 cryptos predicted to outrun XRP could turn $2.7k into $135k

3 altcoins could outperform XRP in 2025 and turn a $2.7k investment into as much as $135k during the next bull run. #partnercontent
2025/07/31 03:00
xTAO becomes biggest publicly traded holder of AI-focused Bittensor (TAO) token

xTAO revealed that it became the largest corporate holder of Bittensor tokens, shortly after its public listing.
2025/07/31 02:44
DOJ Will Not Charge Dragonfly In Tornado Cash Case, Managing Partner Says

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will allegedly not bring charges against Dragonfly amid Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm’s federal trial this month in Manhattan, the crypto investment firm’s managing partner, Haseeb Qureshi, said this week. DOJ Walks Back Dragonfly Indictment as Roman Storm Trial Nears Conclusion According to a July 28 report from the crypto executive , the DOJ will not indict Dragonfly on criminal charges stemming from its connections to the troubled crypto mixer Tornado Cash. Since our statement on Friday, we've received overwhelming support from across the crypto, tech, and venture communities. We want to sincerely thank you all for standing behind us. The DOJ has now backtracked. They have stated on the record in the trial Monday morning that the… https://t.co/3zQRAwmal6 pic.twitter.com/9vSrJseTMx — Haseeb ＞|＜ (@hosseeb) July 29, 2025 Including a screenshot of court testimony from federal prosecutor Nathan Rehn, Qureshi slammed the DOJ’s open court statements on Friday as “unprecedented” and “a clear violation of DOJ policy.” “The DOJ has now backtracked,” Qureshi said in the Monday X post. “They have stated on the record in the trial Monday morning that the media reports that they were planning to bring charges against Dragonfly were inaccurate, and neither Dragonfly nor any of its principals are targets in their investigation.” The Dragonfly executive also took time to show public support for Storm as his landmark trial begins to wrap up in the Manhattan federal courthouse. “With that behind us, the focus should remain on Roman Storm’s trial, which is now nearing closing arguments as soon as this week,” said Qureshi. “Its outcome will have massive implications for open-source software and privacy rights in America.” “We are hopeful that the American judicial system will get this right,” he added. It’s been an intense few weeks for Storm as he attempts to bolster financial contributions amid his trial on money laundering charges and sanctions violations. Prosecutors claim Storm laundered and concealed more than $1 billion through Tornado Cash—including hundreds of millions for the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored hacking organization. If convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in federal prison.
2025/07/31 02:32
Dow Jones edges higher, Fed maintains rates in a split vote

Stock markets were up after Fed reached an expected decision not to cut rates.
2025/07/31 02:20
Facing 45 Years, Roman Storm Chooses Silence in Federal Money-Laundering Trial

Roman Storm will not testify in his own defense during his landmark money laundering trial, lawyers for the Tornado Cash developer say. Roman Storm Declines to Testify in Federal Court According to a July 29 report from Inner City Press, Storm and his lawyer told U.S. District Court Judge Katherine Polk Failla that the crypto-mixer co-founder would not take the stand in Manhattan federal court this week. They've back Storm's lawyer Klein: My client is not going to testify. Judge Failla: Mr. Storm, you know you can testify – you have chosen not to testify? Storm: Yes, Your Honor Judge: Thanks for letting me know — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) July 29, 2025 “Mr. Storm, you know you can testify,” the media outlet quotes Failla as saying. “You have chosen not to testify?” “Yes, your honor,” Storm replied. Defense Fund Nears $5 Million Contribution Goal News of Storm’s decision not to testify comes just days after he took to X to beg his supporters for more contributions to his legal defense fund. “Our lawyers and experts are working around the clock—we’ve forgotten what normal sleep feels like,” Storm wrote in the July 26 post. “Every hour counts, and so do the costs.” ⏳ Final push next week. Our lawyers and experts are working around the clock — we’ve forgotten what normal sleep feels like. Every hour counts, and so do the costs. If you believe in fairness, open-source, and freedom, please help us finish strong. 🙏 👉… — Roman Storm 🇺🇸 🌪️ (@rstormsf) July 26, 2025 According to the Free Roman Storm website, contributions to Storm’s defense have exceeded $4.5 million, nearly reaching his $5 million goal. “If you believe in fairness, open-source, and freedom, please help us finish strong,” he added. Storm has faced an intense legal few weeks since his watershed open-source trial kicked off in New York City earlier this month. Storm and fellow Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Semenov were indicted in August 2023 on charges of conspiracy to commit money laundering, money laundering, and sanctions violations. Federal prosecutors allege Storm laundered and concealed more than $1 billion through Tornado Cash—including hundreds of millions for the Lazarus Group, North Korea’s state-sponsored malware collective. “Roman Storm and Roman Semenov allegedly operated Tornado Cash and knowingly facilitated this money laundering,” then-U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in an August 2023 press release . If convicted, Storm faces up to 45 years in federal prison.
2025/07/31 02:18
JPMorgan Partners with Coinbase, Letting Millions of Chase Customers Buy Crypto Instantly

JPMorgan, Chase, and Coinbase have announced a partnership that will give over 80 million Chase customers new access to crypto through a series of integrations. The collaboration includes credit card funding, bank account linking, and the ability to redeem Chase rewards points for stablecoins. Coinbase announced that starting this fall, Chase customers will be able to fund their Coinbase accounts directly using Chase credit cards. The announcement also noted that customers will gain the option to link their Chase bank accounts with Coinbase in 2026. Read more ↓ https://t.co/ZuX2rqxUfS — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) July 30, 2025 Coinbase noted that by 2026, the Chase Ultimate Rewards program will allow users to redeem points for USDC, Coinbase’s preferred stablecoin, on Base, the Layer 2 blockchain developed by the exchange. Coinbase described the partnership as a major step in lowering entry barriers to crypto. “We believe crypto is for everyone,” the company said in a statement. “This is just the beginning.” Coinbase and JPMorgan Partner to Bring Tokenized Deposits to Base This isn’t the first rodeo between JPMorgan and Coinbase, as JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank, has been increasingly active in blockchain infrastructure. This is evidenced by its recently launched “ JPMD,” a tokenized deposit on Base, backed one-to-one by U.S. dollars. The token launched on July 18 is JPMorgan’s latest blockchain-backed tool for digital payments, as the bank announced that JPMD was designed to enhance settlement and token movement across public blockchains, but in a controlled and compliant manner. “JPMD is intended to enhance the global digital payments ecosystem by bringing trusted financial infrastructure onto public blockchain,” JPMorgan stated. In parallel, JPMorgan has taken steps to bring crypto further into mainstream finance. The bank is reportedly exploring ways to lend against client-held Bitcoin and Ethereum , as well as expanding collateral options to include crypto ETFs like BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. That service is expected to begin with high-net-worth clients and may expand over time. CEO Jamie Dimon, long known for his essential stance on Bitcoin, recently acknowledged that stablecoins and deposit tokens are “real.” 💰 @jpmorgan launches first banking token "JPMD" on Coinbase Base network, marking Wall Street's biggest blockchain step with dollar-backed deposits for institutional clients. #JPMorgan #Base #Coinbase https://t.co/WGwEE8k3iZ — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 18, 2025 He also said JPMorgan would be involved in both. While he still opposes fully decentralized crypto, Dimon has allowed the bank to gradually increase its exposure to digital asset services. Banks Step Into Crypto as Traditional Finance with Coinbase as a Major Player The line between traditional finance and crypto is vanishing fast. U.S. banking giants like JPMorgan, PNC Bank , Citigroup , and Fidelity are integrating crypto services into their platforms, allowing millions of customers to access digital assets directly through familiar banking apps. This shift is making crypto more accessible to traditional users who were once held back by technical barriers or regulatory uncertainty. 🏦 PNC Bank to add Coinbase’s Crypto-as-a-Service platform for trading of digital assets, and would offer banking services to Coinbase. #PNCBank #Coinbase #CryptoServices https://t.co/a5vBf8o3Y8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 23, 2025 Coinbase has emerged as a key player in bridging the gap. CEO Brian Armstrong stated on the company’s earnings call in May that the exchange is no longer just focused on trading but seeks to become the world’s leading financial services app. “Crypto is eating financial services,” Armstrong said. “Money market funds, real estate, securities, debt—these are all coming on-chain.” Coinbase already provides payments, staking, stablecoin rewards, and custodial services to institutions including BlackRock, Stripe, and PayPal. 🔨 The OCC has relaxed its restrictions on banks engaging with crypto, just hours after @realDonaldTrump pledged to end regulatory barriers. #OCC #Trump https://t.co/GEYG4fCXHu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) March 8, 2025 This expansion coincides with a major regulatory pivot. In a major shift, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has joined the Federal Reserve and FDIC in permitting regulated U.S. banks to buy, sell, and custody crypto assets . Just last year, these agencies had warned against such partnerships. But with the Trump administration relaxing crypto-related constraints and Congress passing stablecoin legislation , traditional banks are jumping in. The market is also being reshaped by the rise of spot ETFs , which allow investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through traditional brokerage accounts. Products from BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale have become key entry points for everyday investors. As access improves and trust increases, capital from traditional institutions is pouring into crypto markets. The influx is supporting prices, increasing liquidity, and even stabilizing volatility.
2025/07/31 02:06

