2025-08-09 Saturday
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback
PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
ASP
$0.1559
+1.82%
PANews
2025/07/31 16:04
xTAO, a listed company, holds $16 million in TAO, becoming the largest public holder of Bittensor.
PANews reported on July 31st that xTAO, a publicly listed company focused on Bittensor, announced it holds 41,538 TAO tokens, valued at approximately $16 million, making it the largest holder
TAO
$385.72
+3.32%
PANews
2025/07/31 15:37
Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency
PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
ANKR
$0.01695
+4.17%
PANews
2025/07/31 15:33
Kaia’s native USDT is now available at Korean tourist attractions, allowing tourists to exchange it for cash at stablecoin ATMs.
According to PANews on July 31st, stablecoin ATMs supporting USDT cash exchanges have opened at select tourist and retail locations in South Korea. These machines are operated jointly by DaWinKS,
KAIA
$0.15291
+2.15%
NOW
$0.00819
+0.86%
PANews
2025/07/31 15:27
Will SUI bulls lose steam ahead of $128M token unlock?
Sui is trading at $3.85 at press time after gaining 38% over the past month, but a looming token unlock could threaten gains. Rising on-chain activity and solid fundamentals have helped sustain Sui’s (SUI) price increase this month. At the…
SUI
$3.9256
+2.66%
TOKEN
$0.01688
+5.83%
GAINS
$0.02679
+7.67%
BULLS
$181.99
-0.06%
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 15:22
SEC issues new ‘listing standards’ for crypto ETPs, what are they?
The U.S. SEC reportedly issued new ‘listing standards’ for crypto asset-based ETPs in a new exchange filing. What are the requirements for a listing? According to a recent post by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balhunas, U.S. financial regulators have issued…
U
$0.02529
-12.64%
Crypto.news
2025/07/31 15:12
The Next Decade of Ethereum: Technological Innovation and Unfinished Business
Yesterday, Ethereum celebrated its tenth anniversary. When the Genesis Block launched in 2015, it was merely an "experimental project." Now, it manages over $44 billion in Layer 2 locked value
LAYER
$0.6486
+3.54%
NOW
$0.00819
+0.86%
BLOCK
$0.2049
-9.09%
PANews
2025/07/31 15:00
5 Satoshi-era wallets transfer 250 Bitcoins after 15.3 years
According to a report by Onchain Lens on July 31st, five wallets from the Satoshi era, dormant for 15.3 years, are suspected to be owned by the same person, who
ERA
$1.0465
+6.29%
PANews
2025/07/31 14:53
Hong Kong's regulatory guidelines for licensed stablecoins require issuers to strengthen VPN risk management
PANews reported on July 31st that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority recently issued the "Guidelines for the Supervision of Licensed Stablecoin Issuers." The guidelines (including the section on customer account
PANews
2025/07/31 14:49
Swedish Fragbite Group's Bitcoin holdings increase to 7
PANews reported on July 31 that according to NLNico, Sweden's Fragbite Group has recently purchased 2.7 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 7.
PANews
2025/07/31 14:35
