2025-08-09 Saturday

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
The Challenges and Breakthroughs of Public Goods from the Perspective of Ethereum Infrastructure Iteration

Author: shew Overview As a public goods endowment fund, GCC is dedicated to advancing Ethereum infrastructure research. The most commonly used and public component of Ethereum's infrastructure is the Ethereum
FUND
FUND$0.025-8.72%
PANews2025/07/31 17:00
Who are the best crypto content creators? Overseas community users recommend these 10

Compiled by Tim, PANews Recently, Dragonfly Managing Partner Haseeb asked on Twitter: "Who do you think is the best writer in the crypto industry?" and included links to their excellent
THINK Token
THINK$0.02375-2.02%
PANews2025/07/31 16:49
WebX, Japan's largest Web3 event, will be held in Tokyo from August 25th to 26th.

WebX: Japan's Largest Web3 Event, 2025 Date: August 25th-26th, 2025 Venue: Prince Park Tower Hotel, Tokyo, Japan (〒105-8563, Shibakoen 4-8-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo)ザ・プリンスパークタワーTokyo） Organizer: CoinPost Guests: Arthur Hayes (Maelstrom CEO) Yoshitaka
TOWER Ecosystem
TOWER$0.0013926+9.14%
PANews2025/07/31 16:44
Polygon RPC services are fully restored to normal

According to PANews on July 31st, the Polygon Foundation announced that all RPC services have fully returned to normal, including client services. Officials stated that the root cause of the
The Root Network
ROOT$0.003733+1.19%
PANews2025/07/31 16:41
NFT sales reached $574 million in July, the second highest in the year

PANews reported on July 31st that according to CryptoSlam data, NFT sales reached $574 million in July, a 47.6% month-over-month increase, marking the second-highest month-over-month sales in 2025, second only
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-8.84%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004757+0.25%
PANews2025/07/31 16:33
Phoenix Group Launches Digital Asset Treasury Strategy: Net Increase of 179 BTC in Q2, Total Holdings Reach 514 BTC

According to PANews on July 31st, Phoenix Group officially launched its digital asset treasury strategy in its Q2 2025 financial report, becoming the first company to be listed on the
Bitcoin
BTC$117,094.33+0.48%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010171+5.32%
PANews2025/07/31 16:30
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018452+0.01%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005108+1.87%
Comedian
BAN$0.0562+2.72%
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million

PANews reported on July 31 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close of trading, the trading volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.4249+5.86%
PANews2025/07/31 16:26
SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Ember Monitoring, SharpLink Gaming spent $43.09 million today to purchase 11,259 ETH, following its $290 million purchase of 77,000 ETH last weekend,
Ethereum
ETH$4,191.56+7.70%
PANews2025/07/31 16:06

