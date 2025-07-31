2025-08-09 Saturday

Bo Hines: The amount of Bitcoin held by the US government is "not currently debatable"

PANews reported on July 31st that Bo Hines, Executive Director of President Trump's Digital Asset Advisory Council, refused to disclose the number of Bitcoins held by the US government in
PANews2025/07/31 20:16
Bitcoin dominance continues to shrink, which altcoins are poised for a breakout?

Bitcoin dominance is on a downward trend as other altcoins like IKA and PUMP rise to the occasion with gains ranging from 25% to above 30%. Here are our top picks for altcoin breakout season. According to a recent CryptoQuant…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 20:13
Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

PANews reported on July 31st that stablecoin issuer Paxos stated on the X platform that Visa today announced support for Paxos-issued USDG and PYUSD in its stablecoin settlement services. In
PANews2025/07/31 20:09
Circle: Native USDC and CCTP V2 Coming Soon to Hyperliquid

PANews reported on July 31st that Circle announced in an official blog post that native USDC and CCTP V2 will soon be available on the Hyperliquid platform. Native USDC and
PANews2025/07/31 20:07
The Compliance Boundary of Corporate Crypto Asset Allocation: Examining Accounting Disclosure Risks from the Strategy Class Action Lawsuit

1. Overview of the Event In early July 2025, the law firm Pomerantz filed a class action lawsuit against Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, NASDAQ: MSTR) in the U.S. District Court for
PANews2025/07/31 20:00
US Treasury Secretary Bensont expects Fed chairman nominee to be announced before year-end

PANews reported on July 31st that according to Cailian Press, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said he is compiling a list of candidates for Federal Reserve Chairman, and two seats on
PANews2025/07/31 19:58
Figma, the US design software company, will list on the New York Stock Exchange tonight with a valuation of $19.3 billion.

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to financial news, US design software developer Figma priced its IPO at $33 on Wednesday, with an expected range of $30-32. The company's
PANews2025/07/31 19:55
Will Siton’s DOGE Surpass XRP in the Future? Siton Mining Launches DOGE-Exclusive Contracts, Unlocking Daily Passive Income

CryptoNews2025/07/31 19:53
South Korea to target leveraged crypto lending services with new rules

The guidelines are expected to cover leverage limits, user eligibility and risk disclosures for crypto lending activities.
PANews2025/07/31 19:45
Now is the time for TradFi and DeFi to work together | Opinion

If DeFi and TradFi can come together, we can shape a more inclusive, open, and efficient financial system for all users.
Crypto.news2025/07/31 19:35

