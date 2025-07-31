2025-08-09 Saturday

Kriptovalyuta Xəbərləri

Ən Populyar Kriptovalyuta Xəbərlərini və Bazar Yeniliklərini İzləyin
2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

2025 Crypto Lawsuits Nearly Match Entire 2024 Total in Just Six Months, Cornerstone Research Reports

Crypto-related lawsuits in the United States have surged dramatically in 2025, with six cases filed during the first half of the year approaching the total of seven lawsuits recorded throughout all of 2024, a new report from Cornerstone Research indicates. According to Cornerstone’s July 30 “Securities Class Action” report , the six cryptocurrency-related legal filings in the first half of 2025 targeted various industry participants. Three cases were directed at cryptocurrency issuers, while one targeted a digital asset mining operation. 🚨 JUST IN: Crypto-related securities class-action lawsuits on pace to nearly double in 2025, nearing total for all of 2024, according to Cornerstone Research. — CryptoAlert (@SatoshiWatch) July 31, 2025 The remaining two lawsuits focused on what the research firm categorized as “cryptocurrency-adjacent entities”, companies involved in activities such as manufacturing mining equipmen t, attempting market entry into digital assets, or establishing partnerships with crypto firms. 114 Securities Lawsuits Filed As Crypto Leads Multi-Sector Legal Surge Notably, the law firm Burwick Law initiated three of the six crypto-related complaints filed this year, representing 50% of all such cases. Source: Cornerstone Research Among their high-profile actions were legal challenges against the meme coin platform Pump.fun and parties connected to the shady LIBRA memecoin project. The research shows that private investors continue pursuing civil remedies against cryptocurrency companies despite reduced enforcement activity from federal agencies, including the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , following policy shifts under the Trump administration. The cryptocurrency sector represents part of a larger securities litigation trend. During the first six months of 2025, plaintiffs filed 114 securities class-action lawsuits claiming financial damages across multiple sectors, including cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, COVID-19-related businesses, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). This figure aligns closely with the historical six-month average of 113 cases and the 115 filings recorded in the second half of 2024. Source: Cornerstone Research Legal activity showed significant quarterly variation, with 67 cases filed in Q1 2025 compared to 47 in Q2 2025, indicating front-loaded litigation activity. Recent High-Profile Crypto Lawsuits The upward trajectory in crypto-related litigation has materialized through several significant cases targeting major industry players. In May, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase faced a shareholder class-action suit alleging the company failed to provide timely disclosure of a substantial data breach and regulatory compliance violation. The complaint asserts that investors experienced considerable financial harm due to these alleged disclosure failures. That same month, on May 19, MicroStrategy (now known as Strategy), a bitcoin treasury corporation, became the subject of class-action litigation over purportedly misleading communications regarding its bitcoin investment approach. The legal filing alleged that the company concealed associated investment risks, pointing to a $5.9 billion unrealized first-quarter loss that prompted an 8.67% decline in MSTR stock price, negatively impacting shareholder value Several ongoing legal disputes involve Burwick Law, the New York-based firm specializing in cryptocurrency investor advocacy. In February, the meme coin creation platform Pump.fun encountered legal challenges when Burwick Law , in partnership with Wolf Popper LLP, issued a cease and desist notice alleging unauthorized intellectual property usage and unregistered securities violations related to the Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) token. April saw Burwick Law questioning the business practices of NFT infrastructure platform Metaplex , characterizing the company’s activities as ethically problematic and potentially unlawful. The lawsuit targeted the primary protocol supporting Solana’s NFT ecosystem and alleged that Metaplex attempted to transfer over 54,000 unclaimed SOL tokens, valued at approximately $7.3 million , into its decentralized autonomous organization treasury.
Threshold
T$0.01784+3.18%
SIX
SIX$0.01973-0.50%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009058+0.53%
Solana
SOL$181.63+3.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.646+4.46%
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:56
Top memecoin for investors who missed the chance to turn $100 into $10,000 with DOGE

Top memecoin for investors who missed the chance to turn $100 into $10,000 with DOGE

Little Pepe is emerging as the next big memecoin, offering real infrastructure, early entry, and potential Dogecoin-like returns in 2025. #partnercontent
RealLink
REAL$0.0516+0.82%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.010259+15.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.009705+2.14%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23762+6.57%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:48
Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

Analyst: 75% of investors who bought IBIT are new clients of BlackRock

PANews reported on July 31st that Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, stated on the X platform that 75% of investors who purchased BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, "IBIT," were
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/31 21:48
US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager

US appeals court overturns fraud conviction of former OpenSea product manager

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to The Block, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit overturned the fraud and money laundering conviction of former OpenSea product
U
U$0.02529-12.64%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-8.03%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.205-9.13%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/31 21:45
Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

Nasdaq extends gains after Meta, Microsoft earnings

U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday to extend gains seen in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising amid a sentiment boost from Big Tech earnings. S&P 500 and Nasdaq surged 0.9% and 1.3% respectively in early…
U
U$0.02529-12.64%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02679+7.72%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:38
Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase

Bernstein: Crypto Bull Cycle ‘Still in Its Early Innings’ Given Recent Developments with Robinhood and Coinbase

PANews reported on July 31st that according to The Block, Bernstein stated in a client report on Thursday that the current crypto bull market cycle is still in its early
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00408-1.89%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.205-9.13%
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/31 21:38
XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

XRP Holders Achieve Financial Freedom through BlockchainCloudMining

As the cryptocurrency market gradually recovers from the trough, more and more investors are beginning to think about a question: Is holding digital assets to wait for a “surge” or to actively create stable income? Today, the answer is emerging: XRP holders are opening a new path to financial freedom through BlockchainCloudMining , a new cloud mining platform. In the past few years, Ripple (XRP) , as a star currency in international payment scenarios, has millions of holders around the world. Although its transaction speed and handling fee advantages are widely recognized, most investors are still trapped in the passive strategy of “buy-hold-wait and see”. Now, a more operational and closer to real-world benefits is becoming popular: use XRP to directly participate in cloud mining and let digital assets “work” for you every day. Innovative Model: Blockchain Cloud Mining Wealth Is Growing Steadily BlockchainCloudMining is an innovative technology company headquartered in London, UK, focusing on providing multi-currency cloud mining solutions to users around the world. Compared with the traditional “self-purchased mining machines, self-built computer rooms, and self-managed computing power”, the platform has built a low-threshold and high-yield model of “invest and mine immediately” for users, which is particularly suitable for highly liquid crypto assets such as XRP. The Advantages of the BlockchainCloudMining Platform Are as Follows Register to get an instant reward of $12. High profit level and daily dividends. No other service fees or management fees. The platform supports more than 9 cryptocurrency settlements, such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH. The company’s affiliate program allows you to recommend friends and get up to $50,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 manual online technical support. How to Use BlockchainCloudMining to Easily Earn Daily Income? Step 1: Register an account You can register an account by entering your email address and setting a platform login password. After registration, you will receive a $12 registration bonus, which can be used to purchase a $12 contract with a daily income of $0.6. This plan provides users with free cloud mining services without any financial risk. Step 2: Purchase a mining contract BlockchainCloudMining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can get the return the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts . The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts. For more contract details, please visit the official website . Looking to the Future: Make “Financial Freedom” Truly Achievable As a leader in the payment chain, the value of XRP should not be limited to “transfer tools”. The success of BlockchainCloudMining has verified a new direction: through resource integration, digital assets can have stable cash flow functions. In today’s global economic uncertainty, this kind of “low-risk, stable return” investment model is increasingly accepted and sought after by investors. For those investors who want to jump out of the vortex of currency price fluctuations and achieve long-term steady growth, this is undoubtedly a feasible, realistic, and verified path. From a coin holder to a passive income controller, you are only one contract away. In the blockchain world, time never waits for anyone. In the past, you may have been a passive XRP investor, but now, you can use your assets to participate in a mature and transparent system – BlockchainCloudMining, so that each of your XRPs can become a “digital mining machine” that continues to generate interest. True financial freedom is not about waiting for the price of coins to soar and get rich overnight, but about taking control of your daily cash flow.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$587.3+1.36%
Solana
SOL$181.63+3.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.0516+0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,165.49+0.54%
XRP
XRP$3.3277-0.28%
FREEdom Coin
FREEDOM$0.00000005194-7.20%
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:37
Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu Price Targets 70% Surge Amid Whales Buying Spree

Shiba Inu price has pulled back and moved into a technical bear market after falling by 20% from its highest level this month. Shiba Inu (SHIB) token was trading at $0.000013 on Thursday, down from this month’s high of $0.00001600.…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001361+5.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01688+5.69%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000698+0.72%
Paylaşın
Crypto.news2025/07/31 21:31
OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

OPTO Cloud Mining Platform is Launched, Reshaping the Way to Increase the Value of Mobile Encrypted Assets

OPTO Miner , a leading innovator in blockchain financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining app. The platform aims to simplify and popularize cryptocurrency mining , enabling users around the world to earn a stable daily passive income directly through their smartphones – without expensive mining hardware, complex technical skills, or high upfront investment. Users only need to download the application and register an account to start the cloud computing service with one click, and easily participate in the mining process of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin . As the global digitalization process accelerates, a new encryption technology is attracting attention: OPTO Miner – an innovative mobile-centric cloud mining platform that enables anyone to easily transform their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency “mining machine”. No need for any professional hardware, and no need to master complex technical details, OPTO Miner is quietly changing the way people access and use cryptocurrency. The platform has smooth operation, an intuitive interface, and deep integration of blockchain core technology, making the mining process easier and more efficient than ever before. Forget about those bulky equipment and cumbersome setup processes. Now, with just a few taps, you can easily start your mining journey on your mobile phone and accumulate digital assets anytime, anywhere. Truly realize the future of cryptocurrency in your hands. A Disruptor in Mobile Cryptocurrency Mining OPTO Miner platform is completely cloud-based and powered by clean, renewable energy, ensuring the sustainability of mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real time, without the need for users to actively participate in order to profit. The main features include: One-click activation of the mining contract, the system runs automatically immediately, without manual intervention, making mining truly worry-free and labor-saving. Supports mainstream cryptocurrency payments and returns such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, etc., to meet the asset preferences of different users. All mining operations are driven by renewable energy, actively responding to global environmental protection calls, reducing carbon footprints, and achieving sustainable development. Deeply integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, building a multi-layer network protection system to fully resist hacker attacks and data leakage risks. Business covers more than 150 countries and regions, providing 24/7 all-weather multilingual customer support to help global users mine without obstacles. How it Works: Three Easy Steps to Start Earning Sign up: Visit optominer.com to create an account. New users get a $15 sign-up bonus and $0.60 daily. Choose a plan: Choose from a variety of USD-denominated mining contracts. Funds are automatically converted to crypto in real time based on market rates. Start mining: Start mining immediately after activation. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once your balance reaches $100, or reinvested to increase future returns. A smart contract mechanism that combines the stability of the US dollar with the flexibility of cryptocurrencies. Although the platform is denominated in US dollars to ensure stability, users can still use a variety of major cryptocurrencies for deposits, including Bitcoin (BTC) , Ethereum (ETH) , XRP , Tether (USDT, ERC20 and TRC20) , Dogecoin (DOGE) , Litecoin (LTC) , Bitcoin Cash (BCH) , and Solana (SOL) . All deposited funds will be instantly converted to US dollars based on the real-time exchange rate to reduce the impact of cryptocurrency price fluctuations on investments. When withdrawing funds, the system will automatically convert the USD balance into the cryptocurrency selected by the user, thereby ensuring asset liquidity while minimizing the risks brought by market fluctuations. User-Centric, for Everyone OPTO Miner’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a wide audience – from cryptocurrency novices to experienced investors. For beginners: low threshold, low risk, let you enter the crypto world with peace of mind, without taking detours. For professionals: It is a worry-free passive income tool that allows funds to grow naturally. For students and young people: anytime, anywhere, easily accumulate digital gold. For housewives and parents: turn fragmented time into a source of income and add security to the family. For retirees: low maintenance, high potential, let assets grow slowly in peace. About OPTO Miner OPTO Miner is a global platform dedicated to providing convenient, environmentally friendly, and fully automated cloud computing mining solutions. OPTO aims to eliminate the common financial and technical barriers to cryptocurrency mining and enable users around the world to easily and sustainably participate in the digital economy. Your smartphone is your next-generation mining device – join this digital revolution now. Mining is no longer synonymous with hot equipment and dense wires in a noisy garage. With OPTO Miner, you only need a smartphone to connect to the powerful blockchain cloud infrastructure and start earning daily profits. Whether you are a crypto novice, a part-time hobbyist with limited time, or a digital asset investor seeking long-term appreciation, OPTO Miner can provide you with a smarter and more flexible way to increase your value – completely at your own pace and with the freedom to control your future.
Bitcoin Cash Node
BCH$587.3+1.36%
Solana
SOL$181.63+3.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.0516+0.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,165.49+0.54%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0004044+5.06%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08914+0.58%
Paylaşın
CryptoNews2025/07/31 21:25
Robin Energy, a listed company, will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with an initial allocation of $5 million.

Robin Energy, a listed company, will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with an initial allocation of $5 million.

PANews reported on July 31st that Robin Energy, a US-listed company, announced that it will use Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset, with plans to allocate up to 50% of
Paylaşın
PANews2025/07/31 21:23

Populyar Xəbərlər

Daha çox

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB demand wanes as holders offload meme tokens

Despite Trump’s backing, crypto is choosing MiCA over America: Paybis

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH