US SEC Chairman Announces Major Initiatives to Adapt to Cryptocurrency Development

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Reuters, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Paul Atkins announced a series of regulatory reform plans aimed at adapting to cryptocurrency
PANews2025/08/01 07:26
Dalio sells remaining stake in Bridgewater Associates and steps down from board

PANews reported on August 1st that Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio sold all remaining shares in the hedge fund and resigned from the board of directors. Bridgewater reportedly informed clients
PANews2025/08/01 07:19
The White House will impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods and increase Canadian tariffs from 25% to 35%.

According to a PANews report on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 39% tariff on Swiss goods, a 19% tariff on Pakistani goods, a 19%
PANews2025/08/01 07:18
Coinbase to launch tokenized stocks and prediction markets in the US

PANews reported on August 1st that according to CNBC, Coinbase announced that it will launch new services in the United States in the coming months, including tokenized stocks, prediction markets,
PANews2025/08/01 07:14
Push for liquid staking in Solana ETFs gains institutional support

Though it has weighed in on traditional staking, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has not issued guidance on liquid staking.
PANews2025/08/01 07:02
Crypto Torture Suspect John Woeltz Posts $1 Million Bond

John Woeltz, one of two men accused of torturing a crypto investor and holding him hostage in New York City back in May, was released on $1 million bail, a Thursday report from TMZ states. John Woeltz Released On $1 Million Bail According to a July 31 report , Woeltz was released Thursday after Judge Gregory Carro granted bail to both him and co-defendant William Duplessie amid the case’s ongoing evidence review. 𝐍𝐘𝐂 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐩𝐭𝐨 𝐓𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞-𝐊𝐢𝐝𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐳 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 $𝟏 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝 – 𝐓𝐌𝐙 John Woeltz, known as the “Crypto King of Kentucky,” was released on a $1 million bond after being charged in a disturbing kidnapping and… pic.twitter.com/lLEkeP6jko — Joseph Bonner (@mrjosephbonner) July 31, 2025 Once approved, Duplessie is expected to remain confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undisclosed location in New York. Both alleged crypto criminals will be required to wear ankle monitors for the duration of their confinement. Eric Adams’ Security Detail Under Scrutiny Duplessie and Woeltz were indicted last month on charges, including unlawful imprisonment, assault, and kidnapping, after the unidentified barefoot victim flagged down a traffic officer shortly after escaping captivity. The man told authorities he was lured from his home country, Italy, to a luxury SoHo townhouse on May 6 and held against his will by Duplessie and Woeltz. The duo allegedly bound, shocked, cut, and threatened the man with a gun in an attempt to access his Bitcoin holdings . Both defendants have pleaded not guilty, claiming the victim was allowed to move freely and even party during the alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal after two officers—members of his private security detail—were placed on modified duty for driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. A trial date for Duplessie and Woeltz has yet to be announced.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:12
Chairman French Hill Urges Senate To Pass Crypto Market Legislation Following White House Report

House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R-AR) is urging the Senate to pass key digital asset legislation in a July 30 statement from the congressman following the White House’s publication of its long-awaited digital assets report. French Hill Urges Senators To Advance Crypto Market Structure Legislation According to the Wednesday statement , Hill is pushing for members of the U.S. Senate to advance crypto policy to U.S. President Donald Trump’s desk. “Now that the GENIUS Act is law and the CLARITY Act received overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver such critical market structure legislation to President Trump’s desk,” Hill said. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act and look forward to continued collaboration with my Senate colleagues and the Trump administration to make the President’s full vision a reality.” White House Issues Key Digital Assets Report Hill’s comments come just one day after the White House unveiled its landmark crypto report , “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” pursuant to Trump’s January 2025 executive order, which established a crypto working group. The President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a report that provides a roadmap to USHER IN THE GOLDEN AGE OF CRYPTO 🇺🇸 "Together, we will make the U.S. the crypto capital of the world!" 🌎 pic.twitter.com/YwE5KRrjnA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2025 The report lays bare the aforementioned working group’s vision for introducing crypto market clarity and creating balanced digital asset regulations stateside. “By embracing and supporting the option of DeFi for investors, policymakers can help position the United States as a leader in the global crypto economy,” the report reads. “Encouraging the development of regulatory frameworks that balance innovation with security will pave the way for a robust financial future.” Both the CLARITY Act and GENIUS Act received bipartisan support following months of political polarization between Democrats and Republicans over Trump’s ventures in the blockchain sector as a whole. Republicans officially dubbed the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week,” while Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-CA) pushed back with her own “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.”
CryptoNews2025/08/01 06:06
Strategy Bets Big: $4.2B STRC Offering Targets Massive Bitcoin Purchase

Bitcoin heavyweight Strategy has launched a fresh $4.2 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program for its STRC preferred shares, deepening its commitment to an aggressive equity-to-Bitcoin acquisition strategy. The filing , submitted to the SEC and announced late Thursday, follows the company’s strongest quarterly performance on record and comes amid a sharp expansion of its Bitcoin treasury. Strategy Announces $4.2 Billion STRC At-The-Market Program https://t.co/4wOYjw8B2u — Michael Saylor (@saylor) July 31, 2025 The STRC program, designed for Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, provides Strategy with the flexibility to raise capital over time, depending on market conditions. Proceeds from the offering are expected to be channeled into general corporate purposes, including working capital and dividends on previously issued preferred shares. However, consistent with Strategy’s stated objectives, a major portion is anticipated to be allocated directly to purchasing additional Bitcoin . The move builds on the momentum of four other ATM programs already in operation. Each has allowed Strategy to convert investor capital into digital assets, reinforcing CEO Michael Saylor’s long-standing belief in Bitcoin as a superior corporate treasury asset. The firm’s filing indicates its intent to continue leveraging equity markets to support its expanding crypto strategy, which now spans multiple asset classes and preferred share structures. Saylor’s Strategy: Profits, BTC, and Scalable Capital Programs Amid Soaring Equity Demand Strategy’s second-quarter earnings report , released just after the STRC announcement, showed a sharp rise in profitability. Net income surged to over $2.3 billion, driven by unrealized gains on Bitcoin holdings during a quarter when the price of BTC soared above $110,000. This represented a nearly 140% increase from Q1, indicating the material impact of the company’s digital asset position on its bottom line. Source: Strategy Its Bitcoin holdings, which stood at 628,212 BTC as of July 29, are currently valued at roughly $69.4 billion. This includes a recent purchase of 14,620 BTC disclosed earlier this week, acquired using proceeds raised through existing ATM equity programs. SEC filings show that between July 14 and July 20, Strategy raised over $740 million by selling multiple classes of shares, a mix of common and preferred. Strategy’s momentum is also visible in its capital markets activity, which has generated more than $10.5 billion in gross proceeds in just the last four months. Between April and the end of June, the company secured $6.8 billion through multiple stock issuance programs. An additional $3.7 billion was raised between July 1 and July 29 across both public offerings and ATM facilities. A sizable portion of that capital is already being recycled into Bitcoin. The largest tranche came from Strategy’s Common Stock ATM Program, which brought in over $6.3 billion during that time frame through the issuance of nearly 16.7 million shares. Even after those sales, $17 billion remains authorized under its May 2025 common equity program. In addition to common equity, Strategy is leveraging preferred shares across several new products. Its STRK ATM program generated over $518 million during the same period, while the STRF ATM program raised approximately $219 million. The company’s May IPO of STRD stock added $979 million, and its follow-up STRD ATM launch in July has raised $17.9 million so far, with $4.2 billion still available. 📈 @MicroStrategy doubles down, acquiring 21,021 #Bitcoin after closing the largest U.S. IPO of 2025 worth $2.52B with its new STRC preferred stock. #Startegy #Bitcoin https://t.co/BNc5V6UfhF — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 29, 2025 STRC itself also saw a strong cash infusion even before the ATM program was announced. Strategy raised $2.5 billion in its initial STRC stock offering , selling over 28 million shares at $90 each. The preferred stock includes a variable monthly dividend, with the first $0.80 payout declared on July 31 and scheduled to be paid on August 31 to shareholders of record as of August 15.
CryptoNews2025/08/01 05:41
Fold expands Bitcoin’s reach through America’s $300b gift card infrastructure

Fold’s latest play makes Bitcoin as easy to gift as a last-minute birthday card. With Blackhawk’s retail muscle, BTC is now a checkout-line option at over 400,000 stores, transforming crypto from an investment into something users pick up while shopping.…
Crypto.news2025/08/01 04:16
Qubetics crypto price collapses 97% amid airdrop turmoil

The ambitious Qubetics project is facing its biggest test yet as traders rapidly lose confidence.
Crypto.news2025/08/01 03:49

