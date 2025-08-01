2025-08-09 Saturday

Nvidia responds to the "backdoor" issue: Nvidia's chips do not have "backdoors"

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Yicai Global, in response to allegations of serious security issues with Nvidia's computing chips, Nvidia responded: "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance to
PANews2025/08/01 08:16
A newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet received another 23,314 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth approximately $88.27 million. The wallet currently holds a
PANews2025/08/01 08:08
Mill City Ventures Successfully Closes $450 Million Private Placement and Launches SUI Treasury Strategy

PANews reported on August 1st that, according to BusinessWire, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MCVT) announced the successful completion of a $450 million private equity financing round and the
PANews2025/08/01 08:00
Securities Times: Hong Kong's stablecoin license application window opens, and issuing banks are expected to be the first to be approved

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Securities Times, Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance officially came into effect on August 1st. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued the "Guidelines
Detailed chart: Trump sets tariff rates for several trading partners ranging from 10% to 41%

PANews reported on August 1st that US President Trump signed an executive order establishing "reciprocal tariff" rates for several countries and regions, ranging from 10% to 41%. For EU countries,
Trump and his donors will pay for $200 million White House renovations

PANews reported on August 1st that Politico reported that the White House will undergo a massive $200 million renovation of its East Wing, the latest construction project by Trump at
Foreign media: Meta Platforms considers acquiring AI video company Pika

PANews reported on August 1st that according to The Information: Meta Platforms (META.O) recently discussed a transaction with artificial intelligence video startup Pika, including a possible acquisition.
US stock market closes: All three major stock indexes fall, while new stock Figma soars 256%

PANews reported on August 1st that US stocks closed Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially down 0.74%, the S&P 500 down 0.37%, and the Nasdaq Composite slightly lower.
Coinbase increased its holdings by 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter, bringing its total holdings to 11,776.

PANews reported on August 1st that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that Coinbase added 2,509 bitcoins in the second quarter of 2025, bringing its total holdings to 11,776. The cost
White House: 25% tariffs on India and 30% tariffs on South Africa

According to a report by Jinshi on August 1st, the White House announced that it would impose a 25% tariff on India, a 19% tariff on Thailand, a 30% tariff
