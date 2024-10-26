A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

By: PANews
2024/10/26 14:35
MORPHO
MORPHO$1.9425-2.56%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.008852-2.99%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$16.31-3.37%

Author: andrew.moh , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

a16z is considered a Tier 1 VC. Following their investment footprint may be a wise strategy. The performance of the tokens in the a16z portfolio is as follows:

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

Why choose a16z ?

Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz are top entrepreneurs and investors. They have invested in big companies like Airbnb, Github, Skype, and Stripe, and their investment performance was outstanding even before the emergence of cryptocurrencies. a16z has more than 100 team members, including well-known figures such as Tim Roughgarden.

According to CryptoRank statistics, a16z has invested in 184 crypto projects.

  • Leading 106 projects
  • 55% of the investments were between US$3 million and US$10 million
  • The most popular co-investor is Coinbase Ventures (32 co-investments)
  • Retail ROI: 508.81 times (+50,781%)

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

2021 and 2023 are their "active investing" years:

  • Completed 128 investments
  • Leading 84 projects

As the crypto market situation changed in 2023, a16z's investment activities dropped significantly. On September 24, they returned strongly with 11 investment activities.

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

Overall, a16z has participated in various rounds of investment. However, like most other crypto venture capital firms, seed, A and pre-seed rounds still dominate. 35% of the investments are seed rounds, and A rounds account for 25%. They start participating in projects very early and provide firm support for projects from the start-up stage.

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

From a16z’s portfolio, we can see:

  • L1 is one of their favorite areas
  • Although AI and RWA are two of the hottest topics in 2024, they seem to be less interested in these
  • Diversified portfolio includes LSD, gaming and infrastructure

In 2024, a16z invested in 28 projects:

  • 6 game projects
  • 4 blockchain infrastructure projects
  • 9 blockchain service projects
  • 9 other projects

These include: EigenLayer, Story Protocol, Morpho Labs, Farcaster, etc.

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

The a16z portfolio is now valued at over $535 million, including:

  • UNI is their largest holding, with 60.5 million UNI
  • OP is their second largest holding, valued at $32.97 million

A look at the 28 projects and token performances that a16z invested in this year

 Source: Arkham

Summarize

a16z has always been considered the top venture capital firm. They have been involved in projects very early and have provided unwavering support from the start-up stage. Their investment focuses include infrastructure projects such as L1s/L2s, as well as many of the hottest trends such as AI and RWA.

Following the investment footsteps of top VCs such as a16z seems to be a wise strategy. But you also need to carefully study the current market conditions and trends. Let a cool head and a warm heart guide your investment decisions.

Related reading: Is the Binance listing effect weakening? Market, project quality and narrative are the three key factors for the rise in coin prices

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to The Block, digital advertising technology company Thumzup Media (ticker: TZUP) announced on Wednesday that it will explore integrating Dogecoin (Dogecoin) as an alternative payment mechanism for users of its Thumzup app. The company's platform allows users to earn cash rewards by sharing authentic content about advertisers' products. The company claims that introducing Dogecoin as a reward option will enable Thumzup to bypass traditional banking channels, reduce transaction costs, and enable near-instant settlement of small cross-border payments. Any rollout of this Dogecoin service will be phased in and dependent on successful technical validation, regulatory guidance, and the results of pilot testing. As of September 30, Thumzup held approximately 19 Bitcoin and 7.5 million Dogecoins in its reserves. Thumzup's board of directors previously authorized the company to "strategically expand" its reserve strategy to include mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ethereum, and USDC, in addition to Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009176-10.29%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02004+5.14%
RWAX
APP$0.001334+7.49%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 09:02
Share
Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to The Block, Ethereum finance company ETHZilla Corporation (ticker symbol ETHZ) announced a 1:10 reverse stock split, reducing the number of outstanding shares, expected to take effect on October 20th. The move is intended to push ETHZ's Nasdaq-listed share price above $10 to attract large mutual funds with "minimum share price thresholds." That day, ETHZ's share price fell over 7%, trading at approximately $1.77. In a Wednesday announcement, the company stated that the split is part of expanding institutional investor participation, providing investors and large financial institutions with access to collateral and margin availability at a share price above $10, independent of exchange listing requirements. The split was approved by a special shareholders meeting on July 24. The company, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., changed its name to ETHZilla in August after receiving backing from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009176-10.29%
1
1$0.014242+69.20%
Boost
BOOST$0.0834-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 09:06
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Ethereum (ETH) is facing a downward momentum with a decline in its value. But the token is also showing potential for a strong trend reversal. Its price has decreased 3.93% over the last 24 hours and 14.65% over the last week. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4004, supported by a market […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,014.65-2.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00886-3.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/16 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Zeta Network Secures $230M in Bitcoin-Backed Private Investment Sale

Coinbase Launches "Blue Carpet Project" to Simplify and Strengthen Support for Asset Issuers