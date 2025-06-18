Pudgy Penguins Launches First “Play to Win” Game on TON

By: PANews
2025/06/18 21:07
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02885-4.34%
SQUID MEME
GAME$40.3035+5.06%
TONCOIN
TON$2.213-3.44%
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.023401-5.03%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0277-8.58%
WINK
WIN$0.00004053-2.80%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Cointelegraph, Pudgy Penguins is launching a skill-based Web3 game, Pengu Clash, for the TON blockchain, joining the highly competitive field of mini-games. The game adopts a "play-to-win" model, where players get rewards through skill competition rather than speculation, and includes a variety of battle rules and challenge modes. Pudgy Penguins CEO Luca Netz sees the game as a way to promote the Pudgy Penguins brand, while commercial gains are seen as secondary results. The project plans to launch more games in 2025. The next game, Pudgy Party, is scheduled to be released in August.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.006995-1.11%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7943-2.08%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.063-3.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Share
Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

The post Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment Skip to content Home AI News Amazon AI Agent: Unleashing a New Era of Seller Empowerment Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/amazon-ai-seller-tools/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014644-13.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08942+7.56%
ERA
ERA$0.4099-3.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:10
Share
Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

While quarterly financial reports are not new for companies, they are new for DAOs, potentially setting a new standard for transparency. For the first time in crypto history, a decentralized network has filed professional-grade financials, potentially setting a new standard…
DAO Maker
DAO$0.08982-2.76%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0008967-4.97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/16 03:17
Share

Trending News

More

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Unleashing A New Era Of Seller Empowerment

Syndicate becomes first DAO to release compliant financials

Analyst Reveals What Needs To Happen For Ethereum Price To Hit $14,000

Stephen Miran says Fed rate cuts urgently needed as trade tensions rise