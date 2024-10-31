Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.31)

By: PANews
2024/10/31 11:13
Memecoin
MEME$0.001717-3.97%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004664-3.65%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector in one picture and quickly grasp market trends! 

10/31 Update:

- $LUCE Pope's light shines on SOL/ETH on both sides

- $GOAT $Daram Sheep and geese are strong creatures

- The two sides of the $TEE $HEE mirror are hard to tell apart

Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.31)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to The Block, digital advertising technology company Thumzup Media (ticker: TZUP) announced on Wednesday that it will explore integrating Dogecoin (Dogecoin) as an alternative payment mechanism for users of its Thumzup app. The company's platform allows users to earn cash rewards by sharing authentic content about advertisers' products. The company claims that introducing Dogecoin as a reward option will enable Thumzup to bypass traditional banking channels, reduce transaction costs, and enable near-instant settlement of small cross-border payments. Any rollout of this Dogecoin service will be phased in and dependent on successful technical validation, regulatory guidance, and the results of pilot testing. As of September 30, Thumzup held approximately 19 Bitcoin and 7.5 million Dogecoins in its reserves. Thumzup's board of directors previously authorized the company to "strategically expand" its reserve strategy to include mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Solana, Ripple, Ethereum, and USDC, in addition to Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009176-10.29%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02004+5.14%
RWAX
APP$0.001334+7.49%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 09:02
Share
Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

PANews reported on October 16th that, according to The Block, Ethereum finance company ETHZilla Corporation (ticker symbol ETHZ) announced a 1:10 reverse stock split, reducing the number of outstanding shares, expected to take effect on October 20th. The move is intended to push ETHZ's Nasdaq-listed share price above $10 to attract large mutual funds with "minimum share price thresholds." That day, ETHZ's share price fell over 7%, trading at approximately $1.77. In a Wednesday announcement, the company stated that the split is part of expanding institutional investor participation, providing investors and large financial institutions with access to collateral and margin availability at a share price above $10, independent of exchange listing requirements. The split was approved by a special shareholders meeting on July 24. The company, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., changed its name to ETHZilla in August after receiving backing from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009176-10.29%
1
1$0.014242+69.20%
Boost
BOOST$0.0834-1.25%
Share
PANews2025/10/16 09:06
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Ethereum (ETH) is facing a downward momentum with a decline in its value. But the token is also showing potential for a strong trend reversal. Its price has decreased 3.93% over the last 24 hours and 14.65% over the last week. At the time of writing, ETH is trading at $4004, supported by a market […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,014.65-2.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00886-3.07%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/16 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Finance Firm Thumzup Media Explores Possibility of Integrating Dogecoin Rewards

Ethereum finance company ETHZilla will implement a 1:10 reverse stock split to help boost its share price.

Ethereum Price Prediction: Could Institutional Buying Drive Ethereum to $10K?

Zeta Network Secures $230M in Bitcoin-Backed Private Investment Sale

Coinbase Launches "Blue Carpet Project" to Simplify and Strengthen Support for Asset Issuers